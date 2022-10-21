Steam configuration added to GTA Trilogy patch 1.04.5

Although 1.04.5 patch was filler for the GTA Trilogy, one thing stood out. Rockstar Games recently added Steam configuration to the Engine.ini file. Some gamers deduced that the GTA Trilogy may finally arrive on Steam.

That would be big news if true, especially since many gamers only purchase PC games on that platform. Being available on Steam would make the game much more accessible than just being on the Rockstar Store.

However, it's also vital to mention that including Steam configuration doesn't necessarily guarantee that the game will arrive soon. Yet there is some speculation on that matter.

GTA Trilogy will likely appear on Steam in the near future

Havi @HeresHavi



gtaforums.com/topic/977729-a… I found that Steam Configuration was added in 1.04.5. Possible Steam release soon for Grand Theft Auto Trilogy? I found that Steam Configuration was added in 1.04.5. Possible Steam release soon for Grand Theft Auto Trilogy?gtaforums.com/topic/977729-a…

The hyperlink inside the above tweet takes players to the GTA forums, where much of the recent discussion and speculation is occurring. It will also bring players to see the technical code, including stuff like:

"NetDriverDefinitions= DefName="GameNetDriver",DriverClassName="OnlineSubsystemSteam.SteamNetDriver",DriverClassNameFallback="OnlineSubsystemUtils.IpNetDriver")"

The code itself isn't too interesting past the fact that it mentions Steam several times. There aren't any leaks proving that the game will appear on the platform on any specific day, but the community is already buzzing with chatter about it.

Possible days

Kovač @kovac000



that's the only possible announcement i see happening Michael @LegacyKillaHD We're either about 24-hours away from a Grand Theft Auto 6 official reveal from @RockstarGames OR immense disappointment. #GTA6 We're either about 24-hours away from a Grand Theft Auto 6 official reveal from @RockstarGames OR immense disappointment. #GTA6 watch them announce GTA Trilogy demasters on Steamthat's the only possible announcement i see happening twitter.com/LegacyKillaHD/… watch them announce GTA Trilogy demasters on Steamthat's the only possible announcement i see happening twitter.com/LegacyKillaHD/…

The Grand Theft Auto franchise's 25th anniversary is on October 21, 2022, while GTA Vice City's 20th anniversary is on October 29, 2022. It would make sense if there were any announcements for the GTA Trilogy being on Steam in the upcoming days, but most of the discussion on this matter is overshadowed by GTA 6 hype.

Most gamers online want news on the next Grand Theft Auto game, so it's understandable why some would be disappointed if they got nothing in that game. It is also worth mentioning that GTA 6 was leaked to be in Vice City, hence the connection there.

As for the GTA Trilogy, there won't be any other logical dates to keep in mind in the future. The game made its debut on November 11, 2021, so a November 11 date would be the next-best guess for any potential Steam reveal.

How playable is the GTA Trilogy now?

InfinityBesk @InfinityBesk Well we all know I was gonna say something about it and I'm extremely disappointed

The GTA Trilogy Patch has fixed ZERO yes Zero main issues that I have with the games like misplaced objects and many other 1/4 Well we all know I was gonna say something about it and I'm extremely disappointedThe GTA Trilogy Patch has fixed ZERO yes Zero main issues that I have with the games like misplaced objects and many other 1/4 https://t.co/6yddPSUMs5

The GTA Trilogy is much better now than it was at launch, but it still has several glaring issues that make it subject to mockery online. The tweet above is only one of many that discuss the game's current predicament in the modern day.

It is vital to mention that this remaster introduced many problems that weren't in the original games, such as:

Specific no-clipping glitches like the one in the above Tweet

Mismatched road textures due to upscaling

Some parts of a car change color when the garage closes and opens repeatedly

Silent disco

On October 18, 2022, the patch only addressed a few stability issues that didn't fix some of the game's older issues. Similarly, the remaster's art direction is still privy to criticism, particularly in how some characters look.

The original games are no longer purchasable on Steam (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unfortunately, the original three Grand Theft Auto titles were delisted from Steam several months ago. Gamers who have already purchased them can redownload them whenever they'd like, but new players aren't able to buy those titles.

The original games and the remastered GTA Trilogy are available at the Rockstar Store.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Would you buy the game on Steam if it became available there? Yes No 0 votes