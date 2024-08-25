  • home icon
  • "That was bad a** right there": GTA Online fans amazed by an impressive car takedown

"That was bad a** right there": GTA Online fans amazed by an impressive car takedown

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Aug 25, 2024 10:41 GMT
GTA Online fans discuss an impressive takedown by a Redditor (Image via GTA Wiki)
Racing in GTA Online can be an extreme sport at times, especially when you have pesky opponents. Recently, a Reddit user named Silent-Whereas7819 (u/Silent-Whereas7819) shared a gameplay video on the r/gtaonline subreddit where the opponent tried to create trouble for them and failed miserably. The user wrote:

“Dude decided he wasn’t gonna race cleanly.”
Dude decided he wasn’t gonna race cleanly byu/Silent-Whereas7819 ingtaonline
The Redditor took down their opponent in an impressive move mid-air, causing the other player to die on the spot. Seeing the execution, one Redditor named Poteesu (u/CommercialNature1220) commented:

“That was bad a** right there.”
Redditor u/CommercialNature1220&rsquo;s comment on the thread (Image via Reddit)
Another user named lceColdPepsi (u/lceColdPepsi) commented that the maneuver was worthy of getting included in a thug life compilation video.

Comment byu/Silent-Whereas7819 from discussion ingtaonline

Many other race enthusiasts also praised the original poster for their clean tactics.

Fans were impressed by the clean takedown by the Redditor (Images via Reddit)
One user named Jardefendi (u/Jardefendi) compared the player’s moves to a skateboard maneuver:

“Damn, you almost did a reverse Impossible with his car like it was a skateboard.”

Some Grand Theft Auto Online players were so awestruck by that move that they wouldn’t be mad if someone did that to them.

Redditor u/CommercialNature1220&rsquo;s takedown method was highly praised by other players (Images via Reddit)
Others also compared the scene to the scenes from the Fast and the Furious franchise, with one user sarcastically suggesting Vin Diesel to have found his new stuntman.

GTA Online fans compared the takedown action with Fast and the Furious (Images via Reddit)
It is worth noting that Rockstar Games included a new blasting mechanism in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online where a vehicle gets instantly destroyed upon a strong impact. The bottom car in the video also got destroyed due to the same condition. Nonetheless, the Reddior managing to flip the other player over was surely impressive.

What are some of the fastest race cars in GTA Online in 2024?

Rockstar Games offers over 700 vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online in 2024. But, not all of them are suitable for fast racing. The developer includes various types of vehicles that offer different functionalities. However, if you are a race enthusiast, here are some of the best and fastest race cars you can use in the game:

  • Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
  • BF Weevil Custom
  • Ocelot Pariah
  • Grotti Itali RSX
  • Pfister 811
  • Principe Deveste Eight
  • Lampadati Corsita
  • Overflod Entity MT
  • Pegassi Torero XO
  • Bravado Banshee 900R

Grand Theft Auto Online players should note that some of these cars have Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades, and they should use them to get the most out of the vehicles. However, during a race mission, the host gets to decide whether to allow special upgrades in the vehicles.

Edited by Jito Tenson
