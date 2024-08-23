3 fastest open-wheel cars in GTA Online (post-Bottom Dollar Bounties)

Despite being one of the smallest vehicle categories in GTA Online, open-wheel cars are very popular among race enthusiasts, offering a Formula 1 racing experience. Although Rockstar Games did not add any new open-wheel cars with the most recent Grand Theft Auto Online: Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC update, racing fans are very curious to know the stats and performance output of the existing vehicles.

For the benefit of race enthusiasts, this article lists three of the fastest open-wheen Formula 1 cars in GTA Online that they can drive in 2024.

Note: The listing is based on the top speed of the vehicles. The stats are based on a YouTube video by Broughy1322.

3 fastest open-wheel cars in GTA Online that you can get after the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC update

1) Benefactor BR8 (Formula 1 Car)

With a top speed of 121 mph or 194.7 km/h, the Benefactor BR8 is the fastest car in GTA Online in the open-wheel category. If you are a fan of the Red Bull Racing Team, then you will be glad to know that Rockstar Games designed this car based on the real-life 2011 Red Bull RB7 & 2009 Red Bull RB5.

The vehicle also comes with the Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) that helps you gain more speed at times. The effect of the boost lasts for four seconds and takes six seconds to recharge. Being a Formula 1 car, the Benefactor BR8 is also one of the fastest-accelerating cars in GTA Online in 2024.

The following are some of the important details you should know about the vehicle:

Standard top speed: 100.97 mph or 162.50 km/h

100.97 mph or 162.50 km/h Lap timing: 0:54.555 mins

0:54.555 mins Gearbox: 6 speed

6 speed Price: $3,400,000

$3,400,000 Store: Legendary Motorsport website

2) Declasse DR1 (Indy Car)

The Declasse DR1 is the second-fastest open-wheel car in GTA Online that can reach a top speed of 118.5 mph or 190.7 km/h. Rockstar Games designed this vehicle based on the real-life 2019 Dallara IndyCar. If you are a bit tight on the budget, then you can get this car as it is slightly cheaper than the other cars on this list.

The DR1 is one of the craziest vehicles in GTA Online as it comes with several customization options that can make it closely resemble the real-life variant. Rockstar also perfectly tuned it for Formula 1 racing giving it good handling and excellent braking. With enough practice, you can also drive it on the wall due to the immense downforce. The KERS boost also helps the car to remain at higher top speeds.

The following are some of the salient features of the Declasse DR1:

Standard top speed: 101.13 mph or 162.75 km/h

101.13 mph or 162.75 km/h Lap timing : 0:56.473 mins

: 0:56.473 mins Gearbox : 6 speed

: 6 speed Price: $2,997,000

$2,997,000 Store: Legendary Motorsport website

3) Ocelot R88 (Formula 1 Car)

The Ocelot R88 is one of the oldest open-wheel cars in the game released with the Grand Theft Auto Online: The Diamond Casino Heist update in February 2020. It is the third fastest car in this list with a top speed of 117.5 mph or 189.1 km/h.

The R88 is a combination of various real-life cars, namely the Lotus 97T, Alfa Romeo 179B, and various other 1980's F1 Cars. It is also one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online in the open-wheel category. If you want a short-length Formula 1 car, then the Ocelot R88 is one of the most suitable choices.

Here are some of the important details to know about the R88:

Standard top speed: 100.97 mph or 162.50 km/h

100.97 mph or 162.50 km/h Lap timing: 0:56.540 mins

0:56.540 mins Gearbox: 6 speed

6 speed Price: $3,115,000

$3,115,000 Store: Legendary Motorsport website

It is also worth noting that the Progen PR4 (116.5 mph or 187.5 km/h) is the fourth-fastest and remaining open-wheel car. You can also use it as a freeroam car in GTA Online.

