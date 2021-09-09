Which car offers the most value for money in GTA Online?

When playing GTA Online, a common dilemma that all players face is what car they should buy with their hard-earned in-game money. Given Rockstar's steady update roll-out cycle, players are now more spoiled for choice than ever before.

Going by the current stats, players have a choice between a whopping 762 vehicles that can be bought, controlled and customized.

This article explores the car that offers players the best bang for their buck in GTA Online while adding to their garage.

GTA Online: The best value-for-money car players can buy

Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Pfister 811 is by itself quite an expensive supercar, but it sure lives up to its price tag for the sheer value it offers to buyers.

Available at Legendary Motorsport for GTA $1,135,000, the 811 offers stellar performance. It has an acceleration that is nothing short of surreal, great straight-line stability at high speeds and can drift at mind-numbing speeds if in the hands of a skilled driver.

About a million dollars cheaper than the Grotti X80 Proto, the 811 has amazing performance which, if not of X80 levels, can still put a lot of cars in GTA Online to shame when challenged to a drag race.

A customized Pfister 811 in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once players buy the Pfister 811, they can head over to Los Santos customs to get it customized.

The Pfister 811 accepts all kinds of upgrades, ranging from engine upgrades to the best cosmetic upgrades on offer.

With all the correct upgrades, the 811 will have at its disposal colossal firepower, and it will do 130.63 mph. The All Wheel Drive system on offer makes its handling sharper than its competition and also aids its ability to reach top speed in a jiffy.

The braking performance, too, is spectacular, with good quality brakes being a Pfister standard. The brakes can always be upgraded to extract the best performance out of the car.

While GTA Online offers many cars that players can choose from, the Pfister 811 is one car that offers the most value for its asking price with all the available customizations. When customized tastefully, it can offer oodles of performance while appearing to be a creative marvel that players can stare at for hours on end.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's views.

Edited by Sabine Algur