The Blade in GTA 5 and GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA 5 and GTA Online feature a number of unique and fast vehicles. The Blade is one of these, albeit with a slightly more vintage esthetic.

Rockstar knows what players desire from a game as diverse as GTA 5 and never give them a reason to abandon the fandom for good. From flying bikes to weaponized helicopters and armored cars, GTA 5 and GTA Online boast an incredible assortment of vehicles.

This article takes a look at one of the sleeper cars featured in GTA Online and GTA 5: The Blade.

A look at the Blade in GTA 5 and GTA Online

The Blade is a two-door muscle car featured in both GTA 5 and GTA Online. In fact, the car was also well-known in GTA San Andreas. In GTA 5 and GTA Online, however, the vehicle assumes a completely different look, appearing as a muscle car inspired by the 1965 Ford Falcon.

Thanks to the incredibly efficient V8 it comes equipped with, the Blade seems to have undergone a good deal of improvements in GTA 5 and GTA Online and boasts much better performance statistics now than it did back in GTA San Andreas.

That said, the Blade is a mixed package and doesn't excel in every department. In terms of acceleration, it can leave even the most high-end cars in the dust. When it comes to speed, however, the vehicle is modest at best, clocking in a paltry top speed of 90.10 mph.

The vehicle has good handling but it doesn't resemble that of a typical mucle car. Instead, it takes after the Rat-Loader and other such cars, featuring an understeer-heavy design that leaves much to be desired.

What makes the Blade an exceptional vehicle in GTA Online and GTA 5 is how incredibly strong and sturdy it is and how it can easily take care of rear-end rams, making it rather difficult for the police to catch up to the player.

In GTA Online however, the Blade is a much tougher sell. Due to its poor performance statistics and general understeer, it is not viable competitively or in free-roam against tryhards.

All in all, the Blade is a sleeper vehicle which is a mixed bag based on what players expect from it.

In GTA 5, the Blade can be purchased for a price of $160,000. In GTA Online, it can be purchased from S.A. Super Autos for $160,000.

