How much do Bunker upgrades cost in GTA Online?

Before GTA Online players buy themselves a Bunker, they should know the costs of each upgrade.

Bunkers have been given a major focus in recent weeks. GTA Online is currently offering really good discounts for this underground lair. Not only does this apply to the Bunker itself, but also to upgrades and modifications. Players will need to buy them for the best possible Bunker.

The best way to do it is through Disruption Logistics, a secretive network server. GTA Online players can access it by logging into the Dark Net. Once a player already has a Bunker, they can buy various upgrades for it. This article will go over the main costs for each upgrade.

The cost of each Bunker upgrade in GTA Online

Some players can't even afford a Bunker in GTA Online. To put it into perspective, the cheapest one costs $1,165,000. However, the game is currently selling these properties at a lower market value. There are three main upgrades that players can use, which are also sold at a discount.

Equipment upgrade (normally $1,155,000)

This Bunker upgrade is the most expensive at over a million dollars. However, it's worth the investment for several reasons. GTA Online players will have a better time with their Gunrunning businesses. Here is what the equipment upgrade can do for the players:

Significantly improves the research time for various projects

Increases the product value for stocks

Manufacturing will speed up the process

GTA Online players will greatly benefit from this particular Bunker upgrade. The only downside is the expensive costs, but it should pay off in the long run. Players will notice improvements right away if they purchase this upgrade.

Staff upgrade (normally $598,500)

Whether it's manufacturing or research, these projects require a dedicated staff. GTA Online players can always hire more workers for the best results. By doing so, it will speed up the process by a significant amount. This will also help the overall stock value, which nets a bigger profit.

Security upgrade (normally $351,000)

GTA Online is a highly competitive game, which means players are constantly fighting each other. Enemies can always try to steal various stocks during Bunker raids. The best way to deal with intruders is hiring more security.

Players who purchase a security upgrade will now have surveillance equipment. This will lower the likelihood that stocks will be stolen. Better security should be a basic necessity in GTA Online. A single moment of weakness can result in disaster for the player, so they should stay one step ahead.

GTA Online currently offers a 40% discounts for these upgrades

All bunker upgrades are 40% off their original costs. However, this generous offer will only last until next week. Below are the current prices for the Bunker upgrades:

Equipment : $693,000

: $693,000 Staff : $359,100

: $359,100 Security: $210,600

The total cost of all these upgrades would amount to $1,262,700. If it wasn't for the ongoing sale, it would normally cost $2,104,500 altogether. Now is a great time for GTA Online players to consider buying a Bunker.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

