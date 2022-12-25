The Gooch: New GTA Online creature inspired by The Grinch

Rockstar Games just released the GTA Online Festive Surprise update and have added many new discounts, rewards, and bonuses. However, a new random event is getting a lot of attention as the entire concept is based on a very popular Christmas-related character.

This event is The Gooch, which takes clear inspiration from The Grinch, a character that has been featured in many movies, TV shows, and children's books.

This isn't the first random event that Rockstar Games have brought this month, as they have also added a Die Hard-inspired event as well. In any case, here is all of the information players need to know about The Gooch in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Exploring how The Gooch event works in GTA Online

The Gooch's appearance is heavily based on the character of The Grinch, created by American author and cartoonist Dr. Seuss. It has become an iconic part of pop culture, especially in the west. So, seeing The Gooch in GTA Online clearly showcases Rockstar Games' love for The Grinch as well.

Furthermore, the way that the random event works in the game is very fitting. This is because to trigger it, players need to enter a GTA Online session this week and roam around the streets, be it in their car or just on foot. However, they should ensure that they are not in any kind of aircraft, boat, or inside of a building as The Gooch will not able to spawn there.

So, if they are in an accessible area, the character will suddenly spawn and run out from green smoke. It will chase after the players and tackle them. Once it does this, their snacks and money will be stolen.

Thus, for The Gooch to spawn, players need to make sure they have money in their bank account and pockets as well. They need to keep in mind that if they are sitting inside a car, the character will throw them out and steal their cash.

Therefore, after getting robbed, they will have to eliminate it, and the moment they do so, it will disappear and players will receive a present. The first time they do this, they will get a special The Gooch Mask and $25,000. However, from then onwards, they will only get the cash.

All of this makes sense as The Grinch character is notorious for hating Christmas. So, it makes sense that The Gooch will steal cash from the player during the festive season.

This entire event is randomized, so players cannot decide when to get robbed. It can happen in any kind of session as long as there are a minimum of two players present.

Another thing to keep in mind is that this entire event is Christmas-exclusive and it may be gone by the end of the holidays. Additionally, the exact in-game time and day cannot be determined as of yet as Rockstar Games has total control of it.

While The Gooch looks very similar to The Grinch, the former has blue skin rather the green. It also has distinct laughter that will alert players about the event being activated in GTA Online.

