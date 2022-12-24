Which GTA Online event is inspired by Die Hard and how to play it?

Rockstar Games has never shied away from showcasing its cinematic inspirations in the missions and storylines they add to the GTA games. This aspect has never been more apparent than with the recent Los Santos Drug Wars DLC for GTA Online. Essentially, the community has received two random events that directly take inspiration from two of the most popular Christmas films of all time.

The two movies in question are The Grinch and Die Hard. Both of these are loved by the majority of people, so GTA Online players have never been more excited to encounter them.

This article will specifically focus on the Die Hard random event in GTA Online as this might be something that several players may miss out on if they are not paying attention.

How to participate in GTA Online's event inspired by Die Hard

The first thing to remember is that the Die Hard event is random. So, the only way to trigger it is by going towards the Weazel Plaza building. Do not be further than 400 meters from it between the timings of 8 PM to 6 AM.

Thus, players do not need to call anyone or do setup missions to prepare for it as the trigger for this event will automatically spawn within 20 minutes of them being in a session. Additionally, they can do this in any session as well.

Regarding the event itself, this entire mission takes direct inspiration from many of the sequences in Die Hard. So, once players trigger it, they will have to use a helicopter to fly towards the rooftop of the Weazel Plaza building, which is the substitute for the Nakatomi Plaza building from the film.

Grand Theft Auto Online players will find a shootout between a bunch of criminals and police officers. From this point onwards, it's up to them to decide how they want to approach the situation as they will have to eliminate everyone, even the cops. Thus, they can go all guns blazing or use stealth tactics to take out all the NPCs.

The main reward for completing this event for the first time is $25,000 and a new pistol called the WM 29. This is based on the Die Hard protagonist's weapon, the Beretta 92FS.

The WM 29 will not automatically get unlocked in any gun shop in GTA Online. So, players have to manually pick it from the supposed leader of the thugs who is wearing a brown-colored suit. This NPC is probably based on Hans Gruber, the main antagonist in the movie.

GTA Online players can then take the gun to Ammu-Nation and customize it however they want. This event also presents Rockstar Games' support for Die Hard being a Christmas movie. Several people still don't consider it an essential part of the holiday season.

This event showcases Rockstar Games' love for this action film that people are still talking about more than four decades after its release.

