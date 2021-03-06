The Grotti Brioso 300 is now available for purchase in GTA Online; is the car worth its price tag?

The notoriously tempting Grotti Brioso 300 has been selling like hot cupcakes in GTA Online ever since it hit the virtual market. However, the age-old question remains: Does the car really justify its staggering price tag?

GTA Online features a number of vehicles, but nothing quite outclasses the palpable excitement that lingers in the community right after Rockstar surprises players with a brand new vehicle.

This is part of the reason why GTA Online is still one of the most popular franchises in the world. Rockstar knows its target audience and does a fine job of constantly keeping them in awe.

At the moment, the most buzz-worthy car in the game is the Grotti Brioso 300. The Grotti Brioso, with its captivating body and nostalgic design, sets the bar high for all the other vehicles in GTA Online.

Is the Grotti Brioso 300 worth a sizeable fortune in GTA Online?

Build and Design

The iconic design of this car seems to have been inspired by the popular Fiat 500. One predominant feature that sets the Brioso apart from its counterparts in GTA Online is the relatively small and aerodynamic size of the car. This is especially the case when it comes to the car's front, which hosts a flat bumper and a defense bar.

The unique bodywork and interior of the Brioso are draped in the primary color, whereas the door cards and lower interior sections feature the secondary color.

The basic design and colors of the car can be customized in Los Santos Customs.

Performance

Powered by a less-than-average two-cylinder engine, the Brioso 300 features poor acceleration and overall performance. While the Brioso 300 has barely any competitors in the looks department, the car massively compromises on performance.

Recorded at a top speed of 86.00 mph (138.40 km/h), the Brioso barely scratches the surface and is one of the slowest cars in GTA Online.

Unlike most of its compact counterparts, the Brioso features underwhelming handling and is often exposed to unexpected assaults, having little to no armored protection. Engaging in gunfire adventures while sporting this sluggish car will only mean one thing in GTA Online: defeat.

Verdict

The Grotti Brioso 300 costs a whopping $610,000 in GTA Online. If the player is in want of a gimmick car, then the Grotti Brioso 300 is not that bad a choice. However, the overall performance of the car barely does justice to its prohibitively expensive price tag.