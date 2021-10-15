The Jobuilt Hauler Custom in GTA Online: All you need to know

Contrary to common belief, lightning-fast, futuristic cars do not complete the diversity required by a game as popular as GTA Online.

Over the years, the open-world game has released a number of incredibly unique vehicles, each more desirable than the other. While the Sports and Super classes are admittedly unparalleled in the popularity department, each GTA Online vehicle is incredible in its own right (except gimmicks like the Yacht and the golden jet).

This article takes a look at one of the most unique vehicles featured in GTA Online: The Jobuilt Hauler Custom.

GTA Online: The Jobuilt Hauler Custom

WARSTOCK CACHE & CARRY note the following description of the vehicle:

Like a cinder block to the jaw or an impending meteor strike, the blank stare of the Hauler Custom speaks the universal language of pitiless strength.

Added to GTA Online as part of the Gunrunning update, the Jobuilt Hauler Custom is one of the most unique armored semi-trucks in GTA Online. The custom vehicle takes obvious inspiration from the Goliath, which was featured in the 1982 TV series Knight Rider.

For a commercial class semi-truck, the Hauler is rather fast and does wonderfully well on most terrains. In terms of acceleration, it is nearly as good as the celebrated Phantom, if not more. It can go from zero to 102.00 mph (164.15 km/h) in a very short period of time.

It should be noted that the truck does tend to lose traction at times, making it extremely hard for the driver to tackle sharp and sudden corners. Also, if the terrain is too steep, the player might have a hard time handling the truck.

Owing to the short wheelbase, the vehicle boasts better steering performance than the Phantom, which is remarkable, considering how popular the Phantom is in GTA Online.

Players might also face trouble making use of thrown weapons due to the barred windows, which, admittedly, is a major downside of the vehicle.

That said, the vehicle also comes equipped with a number of lethal weapons, including rockets, missiles, tank shells and explosive rounds.

GTA Online: How to purchase the Jobuilt Hauler Custom

The Jobuilt Hauler Custom costs $1,400,000 and can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry in GTA Online.

