The Kamacho in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online boasts a number of off-road utility trucks but the likes of the Kamacho are not released every day.

Having arrived in the game as part of the Doomsday Heist update, the Camis Kamacho is one of the most versatile utility trucks featured in GTA Online. It can be purchased from Southern South Autos for $345,000.

This article talks in more detail about the Canis Kamacho and why it makes for a great purchase in GTA Online.

GTA Online: The Canis Kamacho is an excellent purchase

Somewhere in the history of the 4x4, America lost its way. The seats got too comfy, the suspension got too forgiving, the stylings got too polished. The Kamacho is a lifeline thrown across fifty years of compromise, taking you right back to a time when a good 4x4 was used for crossing a desert, not making a school run.

SOUTHERN SAN ANDREAS SUPER AUTOS DESCRIPTION.

The Kamacho takes obvious inspiration from the the Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept – a homage to the Kaiser Jeep M715, one of the most popular Jeeps of all time.

Equipped with high torque and ground clearance, the Kamacho is an incredibly versatile and well-performing off-road vehicle. It is capable of tackling rough road conditions and uneven terrain with exceptional ease. With 50/50 torque, the vehicle leaves many Jeeps of its class in the dust.

Compared to vehicles like the Dubsta 6x6 and the Riata, the Kamacho boasts an incredibly high top speed and quick acceleration. Its handling is beyond impressive and shows no signs of fishtailing, making it super compatible for beginners who are still learning to drive in GTA Online.

Equipped with a single-cam V8, the Kamacho always makes a great case for itself and is one of the most impressive jeeps in GTA Online.

Moreover, players can have a Roll Cage modification installed into the truck to improve its acceleration and overall performance.

GTA Online: How to customize the Canis Kamacho

The Canis Kamacho can be customized to one's desired form at Los Santos Customs – the shop that needs no introduction in GTA Online.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Kamacho can also be resold at Los Santos Customs for $207,000.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul