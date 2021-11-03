Top 5 most underrated cars in GTA Online

GTA Online boasts a number of exceptional cars, each more of a beast on the fast-track than the other.

However, where there is abundance there is negligence, and the vast variety of cars featured in the game makes it very hard for some vehicles to stand out, even though they are pretty decent in nature.

This article talks about 5 vehicles that deserve more love in GTA Online.

GTA Online: 5 vehicles that do not get enough buzz

5) Ubermacht Sentinel

Price: $95,000

The Sentinel may not boast the kind of acceleration most coupes do these days, but it is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online and has very good stability. The vehicle also handles really well and is great for beginners.

While its gunfire resistance is not as good as one might expect, the Sentinel makes up for it with top-class racing capabilities and driving efficiency. All in all, one of the best vehicles in GTA Online.

4) Benefactor Feltzer

Price: $145,000

The Feltzer may not be the fastest in GTA Online, but it features exceptional grip and great top speed. It is very good at handling sharp and tacky corners, making it an ideal vehicle for uncertain road conditions.

Equipped with a V8, the Feltzer is an incredibly fast and well-performing sports car in GTA Online.

3) Gallivanter Baller 1st Gen

Price: Can be stolen or found

This incredibly cool Range Rover boasts a simple, boxy design. It is really a pity that the Baller 1st Gen has become a rare sight in the multiplayer game.

Not only does the vehicle look great, but it also has very good durability, gun-fire resistance and off-road capabilities. The only downside is that it doesn't exactly excel on the fast-track.

2) Ocelot Ardent

Price $690,000

Inspired by the Esprit S4, the Ardent is one of the most underrated cars in GTA Online, which isn't really a surprise since classic vehicles mostly aren't a fan-favourite in the game. The Ardent is fast, has good acceleration and features nimble handling.

1) Dewabauchee JB700

Price: $350,000

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Another great vehicle that doesn't get the kind of buzz it deserves. Admittedly, it is not suitable for missions that end up in chaos, given that it's not a weaponized vehicle. However, it has very good stability as well as handling. This one's definitely worth a shot in GTA Online.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul