The Ocelot Jugular in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Ocelot cars have been in the news before as some of the coolest vehicles in GTA Online.

Not only do they absolutely crush it in the looks department, but they also leave no room for anyone else on the fast-track. Over the years, the Ocelot vehicles have garnered quite a following, and they won't be taking a seat in the background anytime soon.

GTA Online: The Ocelot Jugular is well worth the price

You might be wondering, does the world really need another high-caliber sports saloon? But remember, there are some things the human race can never get enough of - like sex, or violence. And this isn't just any sex or violence: the Jugular is really kinky sex, and really gratuitous violence. Has that answered your question?

LEGENDARY MOTORSPORT DESCRIPTION.

Inspired by the Mercedes-Benz 300SL, the Ocelot Jugular is a four-door sports saloon in GTA Online, added to the game as part of the continuation of The Diamond Casino & Resort update.

Possessing average performance, the Jugular cannot compete with some of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online, but makes up for that with its impressive traction. This attribute allows it to accelerate insanely fast and tackle uneven terrain with great smoothness.

The Jugular comes equipped with one advanced flag activated. While its purpose is not known, it does make for an impressive feature.

The vehicle's handling is average at best, and it tends to produce understeer at medium speeds, which can get a little challenging for newbie drivers.

The vehicle's top speed, while not as fast as the Pariah (also an Ocelot car), is pretty good. Overall, the Jugular makes for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

How to purchase the Jugular in GTA Online

The Jugular can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,225,000.

To unlock the Jugular at a discounted price, the player will need to complete the Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader of the crew. One can store the Jugular in their garage as a personal vehicle, and take it for a fresh, personalized touch to Los Santos Customs.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul