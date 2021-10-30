The Overflod Tyrant in GTA Online: All you need to know

If there is one thing GTA Online does not take with a grain of salt, it is the craze surrounding the diverse assortment of vehicles in the game. With it being a big deal in GTA Online, Rockstar cannot afford to disappoint fans.

Over the years, Rockstar has added a number of great cars to the multiplayer game, each more impressive than the other. From flying cars and weaponized bikes to armored trucks, the game has it all.

This article takes a look at one of the coolest cars featured in GTA Online.

GTA Online: The Overflod Tyrant

Inspired by the Apollo Arrow and the Apolla Intensa Emozione, the Overflod Tyrant is one of the best vehicles featured in GTA Online.

The Tyrant boasts an impressive straight-line performance, similar to that of the Entity XXR and Taipan, vehicles featured in GTA San Andreas' DLC update. The handling of the vehicle, however, is incredibly smooth, making it a great match against the likes of the Pariah.

Unlike the vehicles mentioned above, the Tyrant is exceptionally stable on the fast-track and is relatively easy to control.

The vehicle comes equipped with a number of advanced flags:

The first flag shortens shift rates by activating up-shifting.

The second enables the vehicle to stay on the red-line for a relatively long period of time by causing the engine to over-rev.

The third increases the car's suspension, allowing it to spring impressively while driving.

The car's acceleration is beyond impressive and its nimble, butter-smooth handling makes it quite compatible for beginners. Equipped with great maneuverability, the Tyrant is capable of tackling sharp and sudden corners with surprising ease.

It also performs wonderfully well on rocky terrain and doesn't tend to spin out of control like most vehicles.

How to get the Overflod Tyrant in GTA Online

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Overflod Tyrant is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,515,000. Players can store it in their personal garage and get it customized at Los Santos Customs.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul