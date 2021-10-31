The Pfister Comet SR in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Pfister Comet SR is one of the most popular sports cars featured in GTA Online.

Despite not being as fast as the Itali RSX or as dashing as the Pariah, the vehicle makes a great case for itself in GTA Online. It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for a price of $1,145,000.

GTA Online: The Pfister Comet SR

Pfister Comet SR (Image via GTA Wiki)

Forget everything you think you know about the Pfister Comet. Forget cruising through Vinewood with a bellyful of whiskey dropping one-liners about the size of your bonus. Forget picking up workers and passing them off as your fiancé at family gatherings. The SR was made for only one thing: to make every other sports car look like it's the asthmatic kid in gym. Now get in line.

LEGENDARY MOTORSPORT DESCRIPTION.

Released on 27 February 2018, the Pfister Comet SR is one of the most popular sports cars featured in GTA Online. It was added to the game as part of the Doomsday Heist and has been famous ever since.

Inspired by the Porsche 997 GT2 RS, the Pfister Comet SR is a sight to behold and tends to turn heads wherever it goes.

The Comet SR is exceptionally fast and makes for one heck of a vehicle. Recorded at a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h), it is unarguably one of the fastest cars in GTA Online and rules the fast-track.

Moreover, the vehicle is extremely nimble and handles like a personal robot. This also makes the Comet SR incredibly compatible for beginners who are still learning the ropes of driving in GTA Online.

On average, the vehicle drives pretty much like the standard Comet but the added modifications, including the engine power and the stable tires give it an edge over the related variant.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Pfister Comet SR comes equipped with a single-cam car-buretted V8 and is simply one of the best four-wheel drives featured in GTA Online.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul