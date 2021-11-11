The Tezeract in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Tezeract is one of the coolest cars featured in GTA Online

It was added to the vast collection of cars in GTA Online as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update and has been a fan-favorite ever since. The Tezeract can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,825,000.

This article talks in more detail about this one of a kind vehicle and why it makes for a great purchase in GTA Online.

GTA Online: The Tezeract

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have crossed the frontier. The motorcar has evolved. The first member of a new and alien species has arrived, and it does not come in peace. The Tezeract's only purpose is to wage a silent war of annihilation on anything else that dares to call itself a means of transport. As of now, there's a right side of history. Choose wisely.”

Inspired by the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio, the Tezeract makes for one heck of a hypercar in GTA Online.

Unlike most electric cars, the Tezeract doesn't reach its top speed within seconds and actually takes time to amp up its acceleration. But when it speeds up and finally gets to the point where the player can imagine the wind whipping in their hair, it is faster than most electric vehicles.

It is also surprisingly good at ramming other vehicles despite having a relatively lightweight body.

One of the reasons why the Tezeract is so fast, faster even than some sports cars made for the brutality of the road, is because it comes equipped with a high Downforce Modifier value of 17.0, which allows the vehicle to reach a very high top speed by employing extra downforce.

Another thing that separates the Tezeract from other vehicles of its class is its unique engine sounds. It is considerably low-pitched than others and has a relatively light pulse.

The Tezeract also seems to have good handling despite being an electric vehicle, which, while defying tradition, affords the car an edge over its competitors.

The Tezeract's statistical stock top speed is recorded at a whopping 126 mph / 202.8 km/h, making it one of the best vehicles featured in GTA Online.

EMS upgrades installed at Los Santos will not have an impact on the car's top speed, which is already too fast to require an added boost. The only downside of the vehicle is perhaps that its initial acceleration is rather slow, becoming an inconvenience in situations that require the player to make a quick escape.

Edited by Rohit Mishra