This GTA 5 mod featuring Las Venturas is worth checking out in 2023

One GTA 5 mod you may consider getting is Liberty City V Remix, which includes several iconic towns like Las Venturas, San Fierro, and Liberty City. It can be confusing to download and install, but the modification is well worth setting up. Basically, you get Grand Theft Auto 5's San Andreas being near other older Grand Theft Auto games' world maps.

In this case, you can get Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas's Las Venturas to be explorable again with this particular GTA 5 mod. Anybody interested in Liberty City V Remix can acquire it from GTA Inside. Note that separate modifications also exist, but those count as a different topic from what's shown below.

Liberty City V Remix is a GTA 5 mod that includes towns like Liberty City, San Fierro, and Las Venturas

A full installation video for downloading a GTA 5 mod pertaining to this topic can be seen above. It basically says that you need to download the following modifications:

Liberty City V Remix (this includes a URL for the maps you might wish to download)

Gameconfig (1.0.28) for Limitless Vehicles

Packfile Limit Adjuster 1.2

HeapAdjuster 1.0

Remastered Atlas / Colored Map 16K that also works in Radar 4.1.1

Atlas / GTA 5 Style Map with Radar for Las Venturas and San Fierro

OpenIV

Make sure to go through the readme files for these downloads regarding how to install each one correctly. This is especially important for Liberty City V Remix since that download is essentially just a .txt file containing different URLs for different maps.

This is what Liberty City V Remix looks like on GTA Inside (Image via GTA Inside)

In this case, make sure to copy and paste the link under the "SAN FIERRO & LAS VENTURAS" section. Afterward, drag that file to Open IV and install it. Do the same for the other GTA 5 mods you downloaded. Note that some of them, like the Remastered Atlas map, don't require you to drag everything.

In those cases, just copy the files/folder you want.

A player driving through a familiar road (Image via Games & Graphics)

Gamers who configure their settings similar to the YouTube video posted earlier in this article will find San Fierro and Las Venturas in the top left of Los Santos. From there, head northwest until you eventually reach the latter location. Using the airports is recommended to save time.

Note that if you got other locations, such as Liberty City or North Yankton, then their spots on the world map would be different. Either way, it's great to see these old locations with updated Grand Theft Auto 5 graphics.

Why some gamers love Las Venturas

How the sign to this city originally looked in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Las Venturas originally debuted in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and has strangely been absent from the series since then. The desert locale and gambling districts were well-liked by many fans at the time, especially because this island was so unique compared to other locations in the franchise.

Note that future updates to GTA 5 could render some modifications outdated, like how many GTA Online money glitches often get patched out.

Poll : Would you love to see Las Venturas return in a future GTA game? Yes No 0 votes