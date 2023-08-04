An AI-powered GTA 5 is possible thanks to the Sentient Streets mod

Perhaps one of the most interesting GTA 5 mods to be recently released is Sentient Streets, a Story Mode modification focusing on AI. Modder Bloc is the individual responsible for making it. This article will focus on the official description and trailer for this modification, as well as how players can download it. After all, it's not every day you see Grand Theft Auto 5 use AI to have believable conversations.

That means you can speak to some NPCs, who will talk back to you. Their words will be based on their personality, and everything works similarly to ChatGPT in this regard. This Story Mode modification has cult members, cops, and civilians for players to interact with, so let's look at an official trailer for Sentient Streets.

Sentient Streets is a GTA 5 mod that allows players to interact with NPCs using AI

Most gamers should be aware of the rise of AI technology in recent months. AI artwork and song covers are everywhere online, so it was only a matter of time until a GTA 5 mod used something similar. Bloc's Sentient Streets is a modification for Story Mode, where you can speak to NPCs in real time.

Around 3:53 in the above video, Bloc prepares to speak with an NPC named Frank. Bloc presses the 'T' key to get the NPC's attention and then pushes down the 'N' key to speak to him. At 4:26, the GTA 5 modder talks to Frank and asks for his name. The AI responds that they used to call him Sledge, but his other name is Officer Thompson.

Bloc then asks what his first name is, and the NPC responds with Frank. The voice is a bit robotic, but the pedestrians can respond to anything a player says.

Another NPC named Tony that the player could accompany in Sentient Streets (Image via Rockstar Games)

This GTA 5 mod is pretty impressive. One has to wonder if Grand Theft Auto 6 would have detailed AI to the point that any NPC can respond to whatever the player says. The second NPC Bloc talks to in Sentient Streets is another cop named Tony, who has a different voice and personality than Frank. There is also a third one named Emily, who stands out even more than her male counterparts.

The only downside is that it takes the NPCs a second or two to respond to a player's inquiry. Using AI for more immersive NPCs is unlikely to appear in a future GTA Online weekly update, so this modification is your best bet to enjoy content like this.

How to download Sentient Streets for GTA 5

Another screenshot of some gameplay (Image via Bloc)

This GTA 5 mod is available to download from Nexus Mods by a user named bloctheworkerbloc. It's also available on gta5-mods under Bloc's account. What makes this Story Mode modification different than other ones is that you're playing as a cop and have to interact with a partner who speaks to you with modern AI technology.

You need to do the following to download and install this GTA 5 mod:

Download and install Script Hook V and Script HookVDotNet if you don't have those files.

Get an Inworld Account.

Unzip the Sentient Streets modification and drag it to the GTA V folder so the "scripts" and "Inworld" folders appear there.

Set up your Inworld Keys.

There's a lot of potential to be had with this GTA 5 mod, especially because it's so different from most modifications.

