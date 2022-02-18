×
Create
Notifications

Truffade Nero revealed to be this week’s GTA Online Car Meet Prize Ride (February 18)

Truffade meets Bugatti with the Nero, this week&#039;s podium car (Image via Sportskeeda)
Truffade meets Bugatti with the Nero, this week's podium car (Image via Sportskeeda)
Chris Black
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 18, 2022 01:39 AM IST
Feature

The Truffade manufacturers have produced some incredible vehicles in GTA Online. The style of a number of their vehicles is clearly inspired by the real-life luxury car brand Bugatti from France.

Some gamers might remember the Truffade Adder, modeled on the Bugatti Veyron, from the GTA 5 story mode. Michael claimed it as his own once he stole it from Portola Drive, Rockford Hills.

This article will focus on this week's new podium vehicle in GTA Online as of February 17, the Truffade Nero.

Those operating a Celebrity Solutions Agency have an all-access pass to the bleeding edge.Outfit your Agency with a Vehicle Workshop to get access to Imani Tech upgrades like the Remote Control Unit and Missile Lock On Jammer, both discounted this week: rsg.ms/69494df https://t.co/rMJDDMBS9a

GTA Online players know that Truffade means quality

The above video shows YouTuber TmarTn2 purchasing the Truffade Nero from Benny's Original Motorworks Website in GTA Online. The gamer is extremely excited about his new purchase. He tells viewers that the Nero is like an updated version of the real-life Bugatti Chiron.

For such a beautiful 2-door supercar with hypercar elements, it only costs $1,440,000 in the game, which is relatively cheap considering how amazing this car really is. As can also be seen in the above video, spending a further $1million on upgrading the Nero skyrockets it into one of the best-looking and most powerful supercars in the game.

This sleek vehicle is fitted with race seats and powered by what is believed to be a W16 engine, similar to that of the Bugatti Chiron. With a 6-speed gearbox connected to an all-wheel drive layout, the Nero handles like a dream. It is heavy but exceedingly powerful, meaning that it sticks to the road and handles all of its power very well.

It sounds like a much louder version of the Adder, and the performance is also clearly upgraded, boasting a top speed of over 203km/h. Once GTA Online players win or own this vehicle, they can style it however they wish.

GTA Online player&#039;s personalized Nero looks amazing (Image via YouTube @TmarTn2)
GTA Online player's personalized Nero looks amazing (Image via YouTube @TmarTn2)

Many players were unimpressed with the Diamond Casino podium vehicle last week, the BF Club. Unfortunately, it is not as mind-blowing as the Truffade Nero.

Also Read Article Continues below

If players were wondering whether or not to spend their hard-earned money on this supercar, the advice would be to do so. Alternatively, if gamers feel lucky, they should try a spin on the lucky wheel at the Diamond Casin & Resort this week, starting from February 17.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी