This week’s GTA Online update is excellent for Nightclub owners: What you need to know

The past few weeks have focused on the Career Builder business in GTA Online, with this week leaning extensively on Nightclubs. While there is still something for other businesses to benefit from, this week's update does make up for the Nightclub's lack of focus in the previous few weeks.
Essentially, GTA Online players will get:
- 50% more money from Daily Income
- 2x popularity on Promotion Missions
- Warehouse Goods Production speed is doubled
- 40% off Security upgrades
The last point is considerably more minor than the previous three, but it's still something that can save the player some money. Either way, it's worth looking at how significant these changes are.
What GTA Online players should know about this week's update regarding Nightclubs
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players already have boosted Daily Income for their Nightclubs compared to the previous generation of consoles. This week's bonuses add a 50% bonus on top of that.
Thus, the new maximum they can earn via Daily Income is $75,000. Keep in mind that this 50% bonus applies to all levels of popularity.
Daily Income is generated every in-game day, which happens every 48 minutes in real life. To collect it, head into the main office of the Nightclub and own the safe (which will be located on one of the empty-looking walls). There is no mention of the safe capacity expanding this week, so players will fill it up quicker than usual.
Promotion Missions
Popularity will falter throughout time, so gamers will need to boost it back up. Thankfully, this week's bonuses will double the amount of popularity one gets from these Promotion Missions. These missions that players randomly get from the management screen are:
- Air-drop flyers
- Collect celebrity
- Collect clubbers
- Collect VIPs
- Deliver supplies
- Destroy rival supplies
- Locate celebrity
- Place posters
- Play music from a blimp
- Recover supplies
- Rescue celebrity
- Smash vehicles
One won't have to worry about maximizing their profits this week, given that this week's GTA Online update doubles the popularity gains one gets from these missions.
Doubled speed for Warehouse Goods Production
GTA Online players who own multiple businesses can benefit from the doubled speed for Warehouse Goods Production. It essentially allows them to sell more stock, which is great for Nightclub owners who want to make money in a more active way.
Doubled Production speed basically halves the time they would have to wait. This bonus won't be helpful for players who don't own any other business.
Security Upgrade
Typically, the Security Upgrade would cost $695,000. However, this week offers a 40% discount, meaning that GTA Online players would only have to pay $417,000. Doing so will give them the following benefits:
- Cuts the odds of a Help or Raid mission happening by half
- A gun locker in the office
- Various weapon spawns
These are some good bonuses this week, so take advantage of them until they disappear next week.
