Tommy, CJ, or Claude: Which GTA Trilogy protagonist should fans be most excited to play?

In terms of sheer popularity, CJ is the most famous GTA Trilogy protagonist out of the bunch.

However, there are still reasons for players to be most excited about playing as either Claude or Tommy Vercetti. Some of it boils down to one's personal preference regarding their favorite game from the GTA Trilogy, but not always.

For some fans, the GTA Trilogy will be their first experience with these three classic titles. Nostalgia isn't as relevant on this front, so it's worth analyzing each protagonist and what they bring to the table.

Looking at the three GTA Trilogy protagonists to see who fans would be the most excited to play

Fans excited for Claude

Claude was the original 3D protagonist, so nostalgic fans might love seeing him again (Image via Rockstar Games)

Of the three GTA Trilogy protagonists, Claude is the least likely to be most people's favorite choice. He's a silent protagonist, and his story is barebones, so players are unlikely to pick him due to his character.

Instead, they might wish to play as him first simply because they love GTA 3. It has a completely different atmosphere from the other two titles, and it's not replicated often in other games.

Some people may be excited to see Claude again because GTA 3 is the oldest game out of the three. It was the clunkiest as a result, so having some minor improvements would make it the most interesting to play right away.

Fans excited for Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti is one of GTA's most memorable protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tommy Vercetti was the first voiced protagonist in the series, which is a massive step-up compared to Claude. Vice City is rarely visited within the series, so playing him in a remastered version is the best opportunity for fans to revisit this location.

It's a game known for its 80s charm; its presentation is vastly different from the other two GTA Trilogy games. GTA Vice City is in the middle of the pack of three titles when it comes to total sales.

Hence, one can say that fans are more likely to be excited for Tommy Vercetti than for Claude. Some fans were even disappointed to see him appear fatter in the GTA Trilogy.

Fans excited for CJ

CJ is the most iconic protagonist out of these three GTA Trilogy options (Image via Rockstar Games)

As GTA San Andreas has sold the most out of the three GTA Trilogy titles, one can deduce that CJ is the protagonist fans are most excited for. The most noticeable difference between how the player controls CJ and the other two protagonists lies in customization.

Claude wears one outfit for 99% of the game, whereas Tommy Vercetti only has a few options. By comparison, CJ has an entire wardrobe's worth of clothing he can put on at any moment. That's not even mentioning hairstyles, tattoos, or vehicle customization.

GTA San Andreas has the highest number of unique features out of the three GTA Trilogy titles. Even if the player is impartial to CJ's character, they still need to play as him to enjoy the rest of the game.

Edited by R. Elahi