Throwable weapons are quite popular in GTA Online. It should not be underestimated how powerful these weapons are.

They aren't as devastating as bombs and armor-piercing laser guns, but they're still of great value when used optimally. There are also a lot of them in GTA Online.

Top 3 throwable weapons in GTA Online

#3 - Sticky Bomb

A sticky bomb explodes the moment it is hurled into the air at a specific target, destroying whatever it hits and potentially killing those within proximity.

Five to six sticky bombs are enough to destroy vehicles and blast the rival party into smithereens.

A sticky bomb can be found or stolen in the game. It is also available for purchase at Ammu-Nation for $600 each.

Advertisement

#2 - Proximity Mine

Image via GTA Wiki

The proximity mine is a lethal weapon in GTA Online and is great fun to mess around within the game.

Its function is quite simple. Throw the proximity mine where a threat is anticipated. When a vehicle or person approaches, the proximity mine will explode, potentially killing everyone in its vicinity.

A proximity mine can be found or stolen in GTA Online. It can also be bought from Ammu-Nation for $1,000.

#1 - Grenade

Grenades are, perhaps, the most popular throwable weapons used by GTA Online players. They are very compact and are great at blasting things apart.

FIve grenades are enough to destroy a powerful car like the Insurgent. Players can only image what a grenade will do to a fragile human body.

When throwing a grenade, players should try to be as discreet as possible. The presence of a beeping grenade in the vicinity is detectable and will likely prompt the target to move for safety.

A grenade can be found or stolen in GTA Online. It can also be purchased from Ammu-Nation for $250 each.