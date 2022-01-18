Top 3 stylish looking cars in GTA Online (and 3 not so stylish)

When it comes to selecting the most attractive vehicle, GTA Online caters to all tastes. Some of the cars have wowed the crowds, while others have gone largely unnoticed. This article compiles a list of some of the game's most appealing vehicles, as well as those on the opposite end of the scale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Online: Some of the best-looking and worst-looking cars in the game, ranked

The 3 most stunning cars

3) Declasse Mamba

The Shelby Cobra is a stunning real-life car, and its GTA Online counterpart, the Mamba, is equally attractive. The Mamba, however, is limited to being a cool-looking classic sports car.

It can't compete with the more modern sports cars in the game and is quite fragile. The car was recently given away as a Podium vehicle at the Casino.

2) Grotti Turismo Classic

The Turismo Classic embodies the iconic Ferrari design of the 1980s. It's based on the F40 and Testarossa, two popular Ferrari models from the era, and it's one of the game's most beautiful cars.

It is the fastest Sports Classics vehicle on a conventional track and can keep up with many of the modern sports cars in the game.

1) Pegassi Ignus

The Ignus is a fairly newer car that looks as good as it performs. Many fans believe it might be the best-looking sports car introduced in GTA Online to date. Although it looks a bit futuristic, the design isn't as exaggerated as that of the Zentorno.

The subtle, yet unique design has appealed to many players, however the car is quite expensive and has no Imani tech upgrades available.

The 3 not-so-stunning cars

3) Grotti Stinger

The Stinger is inspired by a number of real-life vehicles, all of which are more visually appealing than itself. The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the Daytona Le Mans Edition, and the Ferrari 250 GTO are all popular and visually appealing cars.

However, the Stinger has turned out to be a bizarre Frankenstein that lacks the appealing features of any of these vehicles.

2) Enus Jubilee

SUVs, especially those without off-road capabilities, usually have a small fan base. A fusion of a luxury sedan and an SUV is rarely appealing, and the Jubilee is one such example.

The car is based on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which has polarized car enthusiasts with its appearance.

1) Pegassi Tezeract

The Tezeract is a vehicle that almost everyone in the GTA community dislikes. Most players will have a hard time trying to wrap their minds around the bizarre design. The exposed shock absorbers in front of the car should have simply been covered up.

