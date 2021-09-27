Top 5 best bike races in GTA Online in September 2021

GTA Online features an exceptionally diverse assortment of vehicles from futuristic bikes to armored trucks, planes to submersibles. With such a vast range of options on the radar, GTA Online also features full-throttle, action-packed races for players to participate in should they feel like taking on something more chaotic and thrilling.

GTA Online boasts over 50 high-end, notoriously fast bikes, and with the release of the Cunning Stunts Update in 2016, it made bike races an intrinsic part of the multiplayer game.

GTA Online: Five amazing bike stunt races

Here are 5 of the best bike races featured in GTA Online as of September 2021.

5) Trench I

Located in Sandy Shores, Trench I is perhaps one of the most thrilling races featured in GTA Online. As the name might imply, this race challenges players to speed through a tunnel with insanely high walls and striking exemplary jumps to dodge obstacles.

Admittedly, this race can get a little competitive, with fellow players constantly trying to outclass everyone else in the lobby, but what's GTA Online without a bit of anarchy?

4) Afterburner

Afterburner is another great bike race in GTA Online that pits players against each other on a flaming track laid out in Downtown Los Santos and Vinewood. Not only do players need to jump through real, burning rings of fire in this race but also try to avoid being thrown off the track by fellow players.

Afterburner is the quintessential stunt race in GTA Online and one that players shouldn't miss out on in 2021.

3) Forest

What's more disorderly and chaotic than the off-road terrain and wildly unpredictable environment of a forest. This GTA Online race takes place around Paleto Bay, taking players through the forest and prompting them to dodge all sorts of natural disasters like rain and thunder.

It doesn't help that the road keeps changing from tarmac to mud, making it incredibly challenging for the player to stay in charge of their bike and not let it be the other way round.

2) Threading The Needle

GTA Online features a number of wild and adventurous races but the likes of this are not added to the game every day and hence must not be taken with a grain of salt!

Threading The Needle is, as the super apt name of the race may imply, one of the most daunting races in GTA Online and deserves a lot more hype than it's managed to gather over the years.

1) Vinewood Downhill

At the top is, of course, the race that takes players on an action-packed trip around the posh areas of Vinewood hills. Players are required to take sharp and sudden jumps, tackle impromptu obstacles and even the iconic Vinewood sign to finish the race.

