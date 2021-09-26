Why do players lose muscle in GTA San Andreas?

Some players may notice they lose muscle in GTA San Andreas; there are reasonable explanations.

What makes GTA San Andreas stand out are the physical attributes. Unlike the rest of the series, players can change their body type. CJ can go from morbidly obese to strong and muscular. However, players can also lose muscle if they are not careful. This can happen over time.

Muscle loss is determined by the amount of fat and lack of food. There are good reasons to lose muscle, however. Some girlfriends have specific tastes. Players should learn how to alternate between body types.

What causes GTA San Andreas players to lose muscle?

Fat and muscle have an important relationship with each other. Players will need to maintain both. Otherwise, they will lose muscle in no time.

Here is how it works

Players will lose muscle if they have no fat whatsoever. They need to eat on a daily basis. Otherwise, their gains will be significantly reduced. Players should always maintain their diets. Too much food will cause CJ to become fat, and his body type will be reflected as such.

Of course, players can only gain muscle if they exercise. These stats will impact the overall gameplay. Less muscle equals less durability. Players will take more damage from falling. They also lack attack power in melee fights. Nonetheless, there are benefits to low muscle.

Helena is one of the available girlfriends in GTA San Andreas. She can reward players with incendiary weapons like flamethrowers and explosive cocktails. Interestingly, Helena prefers boyfriends with 15-20% muscles.

How to regain muscle

GTA San Andreas players won't lose muscle if they follow a good diet. They need to regularly eat food. Players should also hit the gym. Here are some exercises that will gain 1 percent muscle:

Treadmills (this requires 14 seconds of usage)

(this requires 14 seconds of usage) Lifting weights (for every reptition)

(for every reptition) Running (150 seconds)

(150 seconds) Swimming (100 seconds)

(100 seconds) Biking (100 seconds)

Players will inevitably gain muscle throughout the game. Most of the time, they might be running somewhere which also plays a part in fitness. The game also makes good use of the bicycle, at least in the early stages.

Beware of the Gym Glitch

GTA San Andreas uses a secret calendar to track progress. Whenever CJ hits the gym, the game internally checks the date it was done. CJ will stop working out if he goes past his daily limit.

However, the game forgets to use a new calender for every year. For example, CJ might have hit the daily limit on May 1st. Exactly one year later, the game will still think it's the same day. This means CJ can no longer workout. As a result, he will begin to lose muscle.

GTA San Andreas players can avoid this glitch if they never hit the daily limit. Do not save the game if the limit is reached.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

