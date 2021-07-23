Top 5 best cars to display at the LS Car Meet in GTA Online

The Los Santos Tuners update has added some of the most renowned JDM cars to GTA Online. A significant aspect of this update is the LS Car Meet, allowing users to display one of these modded vehicles.

With 10 new vehicles and seven more on the way, this update is a car enthusiast's dream come true. The main point of Los Santos Tuners is to bring underground car culture into GTA Online, and Rockstar has done an excellent job doing it.

With a wide range of choices available, players often fall into a dilemma when deciding which car to choose. In regards to appearance, all of these cars are equally beautiful. This article will list 5 of the coolest looking ones for players to show off in the Car Meet.

GTA Online Tuners: 5 most beautiful cars to exhibit at the Car Meet

5) Karin Futo GTX

There is no doubt that Rockstar has managed to appease fans of Initial D and drift fans in general by adding this car to GTA Online. This is presumably why it is so expensive, despite being a bit underwhelming in terms of performance.

Although it can't compete efficiently with most of the other tuners, its iconic design (based on the Toyota AE86) alone justifies its $1,590,000 price tag.

4) Dinka RT3000

Honda S2000, the real-life car that the Dinka RT3000 is based on, is also a famous JDM car. The roadster design gives it a unique appearance, and this only complements its impressive performance.

The Dinka RT3000 can be purchased for $1,715,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Online.

3) Vapid Dominator GTT

The Dominator GTT is one of the coolest-looking muscle cars ever added to GTA Online. Its real-life counterpart, the Ford Mustang 69, is an equally stunning car, highly sought after by muscle car fans.

For players who wish to stick to traditional American muscle instead of import tuners, this is the car to go for. It costs $1,220,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, making it the cheapest car in the new update.

2) Dinka Jester RR

The Toyota Supra Mk5 had Supra fans polarized with its design. Rockstar's rendition of this modern sports car has changed the offending design completely. While the body of the Jester RR is still similar to its real-life inspiration, the front is based on the 12th generation Corolla.

It costs $1,970,000 at Legendary Motorsport, making it the second-most expensive car in this GTA Online update.

1) Annis ZR350

The Mazda RX7 is an iconic JDM car and is also one of the most visually appealing designs. It truly shines in the esthetics department when it has been visually modified.

The Annis ZR350 is similar to its real-life version in almost every way, and a heavily modified one is sure to grab eyeballs. It can be bought for $1,615,000 at Legendary Motorsports in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

