Top 5 best good-looking vehicles in GTA Online

GTA Online is all about luxury and extravagance. The assortment of cars available in the game does not fail to hold up to this completely reasonable standard.

While most cars in the game prioritize performance over looks, a little vanity here and there never hurt nobody. This article talks about 5 of the most good-looking cars in GTA Online.

5 GTA Online cars that kill it in the looks department

#5 Pegassi Zentorno

Based on the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, the Zentorno is one of the most dashing vehicles in GTA Online. Recorded at a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h), the Zentorno is also incredibly fast for a two-door Supercar. It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $725,000.

#4 Dominator GTX

Based on the sixth-generation Mustang, the GTX features beautiful modern muscle built. GTA Online features a great assortment of vehicles but the likes of the GTX seldom pop out of nowhere. As if it's good looks didn't make for enough of a deal, the GTX boasts excellent acceleration and nimble handling. All in all, it is a must-have, not only for its looks but also for its high-end, unparalleled performance.

#3 Grotti Itali RSX

Who knew one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online could also boast the most stylish, awe-inspiring looks? The RSX leaves many vehicles of its class in the dust, both on the fast-track and in the looks department. If that doesn't make a great case for the vehicle that needs no introduction in GTA Online, one might be compelled to say they have no idea what will. The Itali RSX is simply one of the best vehicles in the game and deserves all the buzz in the insanely competitive virtual world.

#2 Turismo Classic

Based on retro Ferrari cars like the F40 and the Testarossa, the Classic always makes a great case for itself, as one might expect from a vehicle named Classic. To the delightful surprise of Ferrari enthusiasts, the Turismo Classic, unlike in real life, doesn't cost a small fortune. It is one of the most affordable vehicles in the game, which is wholly unexpected of a vehicle so grand.

#1 Drift Tampa

Based on Ken Block's custom 65 Mustang, the Tampa is one of the most flashy vehicles in GTA Online. And since one can never have too many colours in life, Funko fashion will always be a trend. The Tampa costs $995,000 in GTA Online and is a wonderful-looking car below $1 million.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod