Top 5 best GTA 5 mods for cars

By now, GTA 5 mods are quite well known by how they make this incredible game even more interesting and fun. But the masterminds behind some of the game's most exciting mods are not credited as much as they deserve to be.

In a world where almost everything is possible, the mundanity of practical limitations is dealt with not only by the creativity of the developers of the game, but also by the hard work and passion of diehard fans, who have been playing GTA 5 ever since it first hit the market.

This article talks about 5 of the best GTA 5 vehicle mods available to players in 2021.

5 of GTA 5's Best Vehicle Mods

5) Batman Vehicles Add-On Pack

Few things are as satisfying as getting to drive a Batmobile in GTA 5. This vehicle embodies the kind of chaos and destruction that the Grand Theft Auto franchise is known for. This particular Add-On Pack adds 9 new Batmobile vehicles to GTA 5, each of them stronger and more sturdier than the other. Admittedly, these vehicles have no relation to the game's story, but that wouldn't stop the average player from wanting to drive such a cool vehicle in Los Santos, which, as the game itself often says, is obsessed with superficiality.

4) Realistic Driving V

Just as its name implies, Realistic Driving V makes the vehicles in GTA Online behave a lot more realistically. If one were to be honest, many of the vehicles in the game do boast features that seem to break all laws of physics and motion. While some players do enjoy these unrealistic conditions and have as much fun as possible while driving a car, others prefer to respect the limitations of reality and simply cannot get enough of this realistic driving mod.

3) 2014 McLaren P1

GTA 5 features quite an incredible assortment of vehicles, but that doesn't stop modders from adding their own favorite vehicles to the game for players to test in the bustling streets of Los Santos. The McLaren P1 mod adds this stylish iconic vehicle into GTA 5 and is definitely worth a shot.

2) Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34)

Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34) is another great mod that allows players to get to drive one of the coolest street racing vehicles in GTA 5; the Nissan Skyline GT-R. Not only is this vehicle exceptionally cool in the looks department, but it is also very fast and nimble and does wonders on racetracks.

1) Vehicles Jetpack

Inspired by the iconic, unforgettable Jetpack from GTA San Andreas, this mod has achieved a most amusing feat of integrating land vehicles with jetpacks, allowing players to explore the breathtaking beauty of the sprawling city from unimaginable heights.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

