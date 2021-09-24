Top 5 must-try GTA 5 mods in September 2021

GTA 5 mods are free modifications created by gamers who are passionate about the game. They not only improve the visuals, but also introduce new gameplay elements. A few mods are even capable of entirely transforming GTA 5.

The game has a thriving and committed modding community that has helped it achieve some incredible feats. Hundreds of GTA 5 mods are currently accessible for download.

There are, however, a few mods that are a must-try for all GTA 5 players in order to improve their base game.

Best GTA 5 mods in September 2021

1) VisualV

Even though GTA 5 is visually the best GTA game to date, it's over six years old and can't really compete with the technology of current AAA games. VisualV allows players to improve the aesthetics of GTA 5 without straining their computers. This mod makes a few minor changes to the game's textures to make it more realistic.

While it is not the most attractive graphical mod for the game, it is the most accessible, as most gamers can take advantage of its tiny size and low system requirements.

2) Open All interiors

The accessibility of the game environment and its detailing is what distinguishes good open-world games from bad ones. GTA 5 boasts a relatively sizable game world with excellent attention to detail and a large number of real-time structures to explore.

Many of the buildings, however, are only accessible in story mode, while many others are only available on GTA Online. Certain others were omitted from the final product but remain in the game's files.

This mod adds 65 new accessible buildings to the game, all of which have fully functional doors and peds.

3) Simple Trainer for GTA 5

A trainer is one of the most important components of a sandbox game like GTA 5. Simple Trainer is a basic trainer that performs everything.

It's a simple trainer that lets players spawn vehicles and peds, assign jobs to the latter, change the time and weather, teleport, and utilize the mobile radio to listen to in-game radio while walking.

4) Euphoria Ragdoll Overhaul - E.R.O

Despite being the most recent installment in the GTA series, GTA 5 was a disappointment in terms of ragdoll physics when compared to its predecessor. GTA 4 had the best ragdoll physics in a GTA game, and it was a huge step forward for the HD Universe.

GTA 5's vanilla physics are less than amazing. When pedestrians are struck, they become limp, pushing them does not result in a decent push response, and they also do not react properly to a vehicle poised to crush them.

The reason for this dissatisfaction was larger because GTA 4's enhanced ragdoll effects raised the bar significantly. With this mod, players can restore realism to the game by making the physics engine similar to that of GTA 4.

5) Manual Transmission

Also Read

GTA 5's driving has been fine-tuned to provide the perfect balance of realism and enjoyment. Not every GTA player is looking for a driving simulator experience, and many aren't very good at racing games. GTA 5's driving mechanics were designed by Rockstar to be simple to play while also feeling realistic.

This mod allows for manual transmission in GTA 5. It is recommended for players and automobile enthusiasts who want to add more authenticity to their game. This mod not only adds a simple option to tune transmission, but it also includes a slew of realism-enhancing elements, some of which were inspired by rally games like DiRT 4.

Edited by Siddharth Satish