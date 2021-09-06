Top 5 best GTA RP streamers to follow in September 2021

GTA RP has been one of the most popular choices for Twitch streamers for a while now. Many streamers have gained instant fame because of it, and this has given rise to a diverse cast of RP characters.

FiveM, a multiplayer mod for GTA 5, is used to play GTA RP. It enables players to create their own private servers, which are usually customized to fit a specific theme. The RP servers have a strict rule of enforcing roleplaying for all players.

Streamers roleplay as multiple characters, some of whom become fan favorites. This article looks at some of the best GTA RP streamers that fans should follow.

GTA RP: 5 best streamers to follow in September 2021

5) Loud Coringa

Coringa is undoubtedly the most popular GTA RP streamer in the non-English speaking world. In fact, his Twitch channel keeps on growing faster than anybody else's. LOUD is one of Brazil's major esports groups, and they have their own GTA RP server named Cidade Alta.

Coringa is part of LOUD, and his Twitch channel has over 2.4 million subscribers. His fan following on Twitch is also highly active, with all of his GTA RP streams receiving over 200,000 views.

4) Summit1g

Summit1g is a former professional CS:GO player who has since turned to streaming. He is widely known in the GTA RP community for his entertaining antics in the game.

His Twitch channel has over 1 million followers, with an average of around 20,000 viewers per month. Summit1g has often lashed out against viewers who have criticized his roleplaying.

3) Buddha

Buddha's character Lang Buddha is easily one of the most recognizable ones on GTA RP. Lang Buddha is a notable criminal on NoPixel who has been entertaining viewers for a long time.

He has over 600k subscribers on Twitch, and his videos get over 15k views on average.

2) RatedEpicz

RatedEpicz has two characters on GTA RP, one of which is a cop while the other is a criminal. His cop character AJ Hunter is a corrupt officer who turns a blind eye to many crimes and even consorts with crooks. His criminal character Randy Bullet is a notorious bank robber.

RatedEpicz's Twitch channel has a following of over 470k subscribers and its average views are around 15k.

1) Ramee

Ramee's RP character is Ramee El-Rahman, an art enthusiast and part-time warlord. He is an American GTA RP streamer with nearly 430k followers on Twitch.

Ramee has gradually cemented his status as one of the most-watched GTA RP streamers on the platform.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul