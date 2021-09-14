GTA Online has come out with the Los Santos Tuner update, and the game is packed with new features for players to explore. New businesses, races, and cars are just scratching the surface of what the update has to offer.

In this update, players received the Los Santos Car Meet, one of the coolest features that Rockstar Games implemented into GTA Online. There is a heavy focus on car culture, and the LSCM is the best place to fulfill that fantasy.

Players gather around the Car Meet in GTA Online to show off their cars and practice racing around the new test track. Another interesting feature added to the game is the new low grip tires that can be equipped at the Car Meet mechanic.

Players can use these tires to enjoy making their car a drift machine. With this new trend of drifting cars, players are curious to know the best drifting locations to enjoy these new tires. Given below is the top 5 list of the best locations to practice drifting in GTA Online.

Top 5 best locations to practice drifting in GTA Online

5) Casino parking lot

(Timestamp - 1:20)

The Diamond Casino parking lot and backpass in GTA Online are amazing places to practice drifting as they have many tight corners. Taking the car around the backpass and into the track gives players a lot of space to practice their drifting while experiencing elevation changes.

4) LSIA underpass

(Timestamp - 3:42)

The Los Santos International Airport underpass is one of the best places to practice drifting as it has a lot of empty space. This lot is best to practice long drifts and master the art of constantly drifting along the road.

3) LSIA

(Timestamp - 5:15)

Los Santos International Airport in GTA Online is a large area to practice drifting with a lot of obstacles to avoid while doing so. Players can get used to long drifts here as well as find tight spots to slide the car through. All in all, this is a fantastic place to start drifting and even practice taking the tightest of gaps.

2) The docks

(Timestamp - 7:18)

This is one of the community's favorite spots to practice drifting. There are a lot of tiny spots to throw the car around while drifting at the docks in GTA Online. Avoiding security is important as hitting them while drifting will cause players to gain a wanted star. Taking the car between the crates and machinery is always fun and challenging, making this a brilliant spot to practice.

1) The Pier

(Timestamp - 9:00)

The main reason the pier tops the list is because of the terrain. The wooden surface is one of the slipperiest in the game, making the pier a great spot to learn control over a car's drift. The pier is also a very tiny spot where players can really learn how to make those small gaps while taking drifts around stalls and cars.

