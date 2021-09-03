Where to find a helicopter in GTA 5

The GTA series is renowned for delivering an expansive open world that players can explore to their hearts' delight. The means of exploring are what make the game especially remarkable.

Players can use a variety of vehicles to traverse the open-world environment in GTA 5. Helicopters are but one category of vehicles in the game.

GTA 5 has a variety of aircraft, and the number is larger than any of its predecessors. There are several places where players can find helicopters in the game. This article explores these locations and explains how to get them.

Helicopter locations in GTA 5

Central Los Santos Medical Center

The helipads on top of the hospital (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Central Los Santos Medical Center has helipad markings on its roof. One or two Air Ambulances can spawn here.

The roof of the hospital can be accessed by climbing the stairs or using the ladders.

Los Santos International Airport

A shot of LSIA in GTA 5 (Image via GTA Flight Crew, YouTube)

The Los Santos International Airport has several helipads. Three of them are located north of the airport. One can be found at the end of Runway 12-R, and two are right next to Franklin's hangar.

Los Santos Naval Port

Overhead view of the helipad (Image via Rockstar Games)

A helipad at the far end of the Los Santos Naval Port is guarded by Merryweather security. This helipad usually spawns a Frogger in GTA 5.

Flight School

After completing the Friends Reunited quest, the Los Santos Flight School will be unlocked. It is located on Exceptionalists Way at the Los Santos International Airport, and there are typically a couple of unsecured choppers there.

Vinewood Police Station

Vinewood Police Station in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A Maverick spawns on the helipad on top of the roof of the Vinewood Police Station. It may have either an LSPD or an Air Ambulance livery.

Fort Zancudo

A Cargobob inside Fort Zancudo (Image via AL3JANDRO GV, YouTube)

As expected, the military base in GTA 5 includes a large number of military vehicles. Buzzards may be seen parked in several locations north of the runway.

Cargobobs may be seen flying about or on the helipads east of the runway, waiting to take off.

NOOSE Headquarters

The NOOSE HQ is also called the Los Santos Government Facility (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players who attempted the Roof Entry method during The Bureau Raid in GTA 5 are already acquainted with the helipads on this building. Players can usually find a Maverick, Buzzard, or Annihilator on the helipads here.

The Sandy Shores Airfield

Sandy Shores Airfield in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Sandy Shores Airfield spawns several vehicles in GTA 5. This includes a custom Frogger bearing the Trevor Philips Industries logo, which will be found in the helipad after completing Three's Company.

A Cargobob can also be found between the missions, Cargobob and The Merryweather Heist.

