Top 5 best race cars to buy in GTA Online in 2021

Crime is not all GTA Online is about. The open-world design of the game allows players to engage in a number of activities, each more exciting than the other.

GTA Races are one of the most popular types of activities in GTA Online. Not only do they afford players some respite from the constant chaos of the streets but also make them a pro at handling a variety of cars.

This article talks about 5 vehicles that players should have in their garage in case they need a break from the typical anarchy of Los Santos and crush some speed records.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 best race cars in GTA Online in 2021

#5 Progen Emerus

GTA Online features a number of good-looking vehicles, but not many have what it takes to eclipse the Emerus and its shiny, sturdy build.

Recorded at a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h), the Emerus is easily one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online and makes for one heck of a race car. While the handling of the vehicle is rather tricky, especially for beginners, its quick acceleration more than makes up for it. All in all, the Emerus is one of the best Race cars featured in GTA Online and one that deserves a lot more appreciation.

#4 The Benefactor Krieger

The Benefactor Krieger takes inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG One and the second-generation Honda NSX.

Recording a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h), the Krieger is one of the fastest supercars in GTA Online. It also boasts incredibly fast acceleration, nimble handling and decent traction.

#3 The Ocelot Pariah

Recorded at a statistical stock top speed of 110 mph/177 km/h, the Pariah is another amazing vehicle in GTA Online that absolutely kills it on the fast track. It doesn't disappoint in the looks department either, being as sleek and sturdy as it is. Equipped with quick acceleration, smooth handling and amazing traction, the Pariah is easily one of the best race cars to own in GTA Online.

#2 The Principe Deveste Eight

Married to awe-inspiring looks and incredible performance, the Deveste Eight always makes a great case for itself. Recorded at a top speed of 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h), the Deveste is another vehicle that rules the fast track in GTA Online. It also features impressive acceleration, smooth handling and decent traction.

#1 Grotti Itali RSX

The vehicle that needs no introduction in GTA Online, the king of all lightning-fast technological miracles. The Itali RSX is an excellent vehicle with a blistering top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h). GTA Online boasts a number of mind-blowing vehicles but the likes of the RSX have seldom been seen before. Definitely a must-have, race or no race!

