Top 5 best songs featured in GTA 5 radio stations

GTA 5 is anything but dull in nature. The soundtrack for all the GTA games has been engaging to say the least. While the open-world games are enough to keep players from coming to a standstill when playing GTA 5, one of the most renowned titles in the series, the soundtrack featured not only helps set the mood, but it also adds another dimension to the game-world.

Players feel as if they are actually there, watching it all unfold right in front of their eyes.

This article takes a look at 5 of the best songs featured in GTA 5 Radios.

Top 5 most entertaining GTA 5 songs

GTA 5 players can turn on the radio when cruising around the city and it makes little sense for them to not engage in all the meaningful, super entertaining content it has to offer. Each radio channel boasts an exclusive genre and features some of the most engaging songs from that genre.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

5) Amoeba - Adolescents (Channel X)

4) A.D.H.D - Kendrick Lamar (Radio Los Santos)

3) IZ-US - Aphex Twin (blonded)

2) I Don't Care Anymore - Phil Collins (Los Santos Rock Radio)

1) Shooting Holes - Twin Shadow (Radio Mirror Park)

GTA 5 boasts a number of radios. The list below shows all of them:

Radio Los Santos- Hip Hop

Space 103.2- Funk

West Coast Classics- Classic Hip-Hop

Rebel Radio- Country/Country Rock

Los Santos Rock Radio- Rock

The Lowdown 91.1- Classic Soul

Blue Ark- Reggae, Dancehall

Non-Stop FM- Pop, R&B

East Los FM- Mexican Electronica

WorldWide FM- Jazz-Funk/ World

Channel X- Punk Rock

Radio Mirror Park- Indie

Vinewood Boulevard Radio- Alternative Rock

Soulwax FM- Techno

FlyLo FM- Experimental Electronic

Blaine County Talk Radio (Only Available in Blaine County)- Talk Radio

WCTR- Talk Radio (Only in Los Santos)

The Lap- Hip-Hop, Dancehall, Rock

Blonded Los Santos 97.8FM- Rap, Contemporary R&B, Rock, Electronic, Grime, etc.

Los Santos Undergound Radio- House, Techno

iFruit Radio- Hip-Hop

With many options to choose from, it's up to the players' taste as to which songs they feel like listening to while cruising through the world of GTA 5.

