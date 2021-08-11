GTA 5 is a game that is known for its vehicles. The name of the game suggests that the game's main objective is stealing cars. Players who have played the game know that there is much more to the game than just that.

There are many things that players can do in GTA 5, besides missions and completing the storyline. Stealing vehicles can be fun in the game, but it can get frustrating to not find the right vehicle to be spawned with an NPC.

Sometimes, players need a certain vehicle to complete certain tasks, and not having the right vehicle can be frustrating. Luckily, GTA 5 has a cheat button that lets players use cheats to do a lot of interesting things.

GTA 5 players can also use cheats to spawn some of the best vehicles in the game.

Here is a top 5 list of the best vehicles that can be spawned using cheat codes.

Top 5 best vehicle spawn cheat codes in GTA 5

#5 ROCKET

Activating this cheat spawns a Shitzu PCJ-600, which is based on the Honda CB400 Super Four and Triumph Speed Triple. This bike is perfect for players looking to quickly get around the map and get through with missions.

#4 COMET

Activating this cheat in GTA 5 spawns a Pfister Comet which is based on the Porsche 911. This is a really good sports car that players can purchase for a price of $85,000 or just spawn using this cheat. The Pfister Comet has a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h).

#3 RAPIDGT

Activating this cheat spawns a Dewbauchee Rapid GT, which is based on the Aston Martin Vantage. This two seater car cannot be purchased in the game and has to be stolen from NPC drivers. It can be spawned using this cheat. The Dewbauchee Rapid GT has a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h). This also happens to be the best drifting car in the game.

#2 DEATHCAR

Activating this cheat will spawn a Duke-O-Death, which is based off an armored 1968-1970 Dodge Charger. The car is bullet proof and can be used to complete difficult missions with heavy gunfire. Players need to complete the Duel random event to unlock this cheat vehicle.

#1 BUZZOFF

Activating this cheat spawns a Buzzard Attack Chopper for players to use in GTA 5. The attack chopper is one of the best vehicles in the game and is extremely useful to get around while having weapons on board to be able to destroy enemies.

