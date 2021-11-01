Top 5 most boring missions in GTA 5 story mode

GTA 5 is one of the most popular titles in the Grand Theft Auto series as of yet, but, like every crime game out there, it features a number of mediocre missions that fail to leave a mark on players.

Like its contemporaries and the games that hit the market way before GTA 5 was even a concept, the most current installment in the series is known for its notoriously difficult missions. But difficulty doesn't always mean engaging, and that's what this article is about.

Here, we take a look at some of the most boring missions featured in GTA 5 that players wish they could have skipped.

GTA 5: Top 5 most boring story mode missions

5) Masks

This GTA 5 mission sounds extremely exciting in theory, but since players only have to complete it as a pre-heist set-up, it gets rather boring at times and doesn't boast a whole lot of action. All the player has to do is pick up the masks and the mission's done.

4) Complications

Complications is arguably one of the most mundane missions in GTA 5's storyline, even though it features some of the most important scenes in the game.

In the mission, Franklin tries to jack Michael's car but ends up getting caught red-handed. Pointing a gun at Franklin, Michael forces him to drive to Simeon's garage, where he beats up the owner of Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

3) Tow Truck

GTA 5 features its fair share of down-the-hill, incredibly mundane missions but none feel like more of a chore than the Tow-Truck mission in GTA 5.

In this mission, the player, as Franklin, needs to help Tonya's boyfriend with a job. The objective is to go to the Impound lot, pick up a Tow Truck and drive it to the given location in order to tow a vehicle that's illegally parked.

While basic missions involving wacky vehicles have always been an intrinsic part of GTA 5, this one was particularly boring and didn't do a whole lot in the way of entertainment.

2) Scouting the Port

The only mission more unstimulating in GTA 5 than Did Somebody Say Yoga is Scouting the Port, the epitome of boredom.

It involves Trevor going with Wade and Floyd to set up the port for their next mission. In the disguise of an employee, Trevor, which means the player, is required to move the containers from one place to another and to learn to operate a bunch of wacky machines.

Scouting the port is perhaps the most boring mission in not only GTA 5 but the entire series.

1) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

If players could skip one mission in GTA 5, it would undoubtedly be this one. While the idea of integrating something as serene and peaceful as yoga into a game whose characters essentially get off on unbridled chaos and anarchism sounds interesting, in practicality, the mission was a pain and not the kind one feels proud of having gotten through somehow.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi