Top 5 vehicles everyone should own in GTA Online in 2021

If there is one thing GTA Online fans love more than eliminating people and disrupting online sessions, it is shelling out the big bucks on incredibly fast and ridiculously expensive vehicles.

Over the years, Rockstar has released enough vehicles to pack a few showrooms to the gills. Since driving is a big aspect in GTA Online, players can hardly have enough of all the exceptionally fast vehicles featured in the game. However, not all of them make for a value-for-money investment.

Top 5 vehicles that make for a prudent purchase in GTA Online

5) Armored Kuruma

Armored Kuruma is the quintessential Grand Theft Auto vehicle and one that no player should go without in GTA Online. Not only is the vehicle incredibly popular among fans, but it is also priced very reasonably, making it a perfect choice for beginners.

4) The Ocelot Pariah

If a player is looking for a vehicle that rules the fast-track while thriving in the looks department, they need to look no further. The Pariah is one of the coolest cars featured in GTA Online, as well as the fastest, leaving even the infamous Itali RSX behind when it comes to speed.

The vehicle is also very nimble and can tackle sharp corners with ease. All in all, a must-have!

3) Grotti Itali RSX

The Itali RSX possesses both blistering speed and immaculate looks. Suffice to say, it is one of the most popular sports cars in GTA Online.

This lightning-fast beast leaves almost every other vehicle of its class in the dust, and makes for one heck of an investment.

2) The Oppressor Mk 2

The Oppressor MK2 is widely considered one of the most devastating vehicles in GTA Online. It is, in fact, the most popular vehicle among griefers.

The Oppressor Mk2 is incredibly fast, leaving many vehicles of its class in the dust. Moreover, it comes equipped with a number of lethal weapons, most of which are capable of annihilating everything in the targeted radius, causing the kind of chaos GTA Online is known for.

1) Buzzard Attack Chopper

The infamous weaponized Chopper is perhaps the most value-for-money vehicle available in GTA Online. The Buzzard Attack Chopper is an exceptionally diverse and versatile vehicle.

Capable of destroying everything, it is one of the most powerful helicopters in GTA Online, and also one of the quickest. As if that wasn't enough, the Buzzard Attack Chopper can be spawned right where the player needs it in GTA Online, saving a lot of time in the long run.

GTA Online boasts a myriad of spectacular vehicles. However, the ones listed above are bang for their buck. Prudent in-game purchases are hard to come by, but these vehicles deliver on that aspect.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul