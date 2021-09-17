Top 5 cars in GTA Online that are also expensive in real life

GTA Online players will be surprised to learn that expensive vehicles can be cheaper than their real-life counterparts.

This is not always the case. However, some GTA Online vehicles are ridiculously overpriced in the real world.

It's no secret that Rockstar Games takes inspiration. Most supercars are directly based on existing ones. Both the fictional and real ones fetch high prices.

Some of these vehicles are even more exorbitant than the Luxor Deluxe. This is quite an impressive feat, given the latter sells for $10,000,000. Players will find it much easier to get these vehicles in GTA Online than in reality. Here are the ones they (and their bank accounts) should watch out for.

Five GTA Online cars also expensive in the real world

5) Lampadati Tigon (De Tomaso P72)

The Lampadati Tigon is a flashy sports car that sells for $2,310,000. Its design is reminiscent of De Tomaso P72. This Italian vehicle generally costs $1,000,000.

It promises to combine retro and futuristic technology for a faster experience. GTA Online players can get all this with the Tigon.

4) Ocelot XA-21 (Jaguar C-X75)

Hybrid technology brings this supercar to a value of $2,375,000. GTA Online users can make great use of their top speed and acceleration.

The XA-21 is based on the Jaguar C-X75. It tends to sell anywhere from $800,000 to $1,200,000. This is a highly sought-after vehicle.

3) Progen Emerus (McLaren Senna)

Progen is one of the more expensive car publishers in GTA Online. The Emerus is a hypercar that draws inspiration from the McLaren Senna. Such vehicles are worth a few million, especially in the United Kingdom.

Players can buy the Emerus for $2,750,000. Meanwhile, the McLaren Senna costs $1,549,900. While the latter is slightly cheaper, both vehicles are out of reach for average players. The McLaren series offers exclusively rare cars.

2) Pegassi Tezeract (Lamborghini Terzo Millennio)

This is where real-life vehicles outmatch their fictional counterparts. The Pegassi Tezeract is an electric vehicle with extra downforce, and GTA Online payers can get it for a whopping $2,825,000.

The Tezeract is based on the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio, which carries a similar price tag. Its worth ranges from $2,500,000 to $3,000,000, depending on the auction.

1) Progen Tyrus (McLaren F1 GTR)

The Progen Tyrus is a supercar worth $2,550,000. However, that's nothing in comparison to its main inspiration.

The McLaren F1 GTR is an exceedingly rare vehicle, as only over a hundred were made by McLaren Cars. This rarity has resulted in ridiculous auction prices.

The sports car once sold for a gigantic $19,800,000. It was from an auction for RM Sotheby's Monterey Car Week. This took place a few years ago.

To put it into perspective, the most expensive vehicle in GTA Online is the Luxor Deluxe. It's costs $10,000,000, putting it at a $5,000,000 difference. No other vehicles reach the McLaren F1 GTR.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer