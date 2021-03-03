Top 5 character mods for GTA 5

GTA 5 continues to be one of the most popular games of today, with a massive audience that seems to rise in number annually. One of the biggest reasons why players often come back to the game is due to its fantastic modding community.

Mods have truly given GTA 5 a second, third, and fourth wind when it comes to staying relevant in the gaming industry. Through mods, streamers and content creators have been able to make interesting content out of GTA 5 while players have been able to experience the game in entirely new ways.

One of the most popular types of mods is character mods, which are essentially used to change the player character. These mods can range from superheroes, actors, celebrities to even other video game characters.

5 best character mods for GTA 5

#5 - Dragon Ball Z Goku

Advertisement

There are only a handful of characters who are deeply loved and revered in the entertainment sphere, such as Goku from Dragon Ball. The character has truly stood the test of time and has been a major part of everyone's childhood.

Now, the Saiyyan can bring the heat to Los Santos and pancake cop cars and destroy all sorts of public property in GTA 5.

Goku's naturally overpowered state leaves very little room for resistance from the NPCs, which makes for a very fun and chaotic experience.

#4 - John Cena

Experts say that this mod turns their character invisible, and the player is but left with air for their character and is still able to go about doing their business in the game.

WWE Superstar turned actor John Cena is one of the biggest pop culture icons of the modern era, and perhaps one of the best additions to GTA 5's Los Santos one could ever ask for.

Through this mod, players can truly get the feel of what Heel Cena might be capable of as he destroys his enemies with utter contempt.

Advertisement

Going through the events of the game as John Cena is an experience players didn't know they needed until now.

#3 - HD Universe Carl Johnson

GTA San Andreas, for many, still remains one of the best games in the franchise, and it is quite easy to see why. The game had a charming set of characters, a cool protagonist, a ridiculous storyline, and a kickass soundtrack.

Players can now bring the game's protagonist, CJ, to GTA 5 and see how he fares in his city, albeit 21 years after the events of GTA San Andreas.

This mod feels bittersweet as players would love nothing more than to see CJ return to the franchise in a remastered edition or Story Mode expansion.

#2 - CW The Flash Characters Pack

Advertisement

The CW Flash TV series was perhaps one of the best things that could've happened to the DC speedster as a whole new generation of audience was exposed to the fantastic universe of The Flash.

This mod takes every single main character from the TV show and brings them to GTA 5's Los Santos, superpowers included.

Players can now tear down highways and take on all sorts of enemies with ruthless speed and efficiency, which is music to the ears of GTA players.

#1 - HD Tommy Vercetti

GTA Vice City continues to win over hearts and find new audiences, and a major part of that appeal is the Hawaiian shirt-clad crime mogul that is Tommy Vercetti.

The character is one of the most iconic ones in the franchise, and fans have been clamoring for a return ever since 2002's Vice City.

Through the mod, players can see how Tommy would fare in Los Santos decades after his time in Vice City.