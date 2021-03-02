5 most pointless vehicles in GTA Online

If one were to peruse through the different vehicles in GTA Online, they would find some to be massively appealing, far more so than others. These vehicles might have attractive designs, interesting and powerful weaponry, protection against gunfire, or an affordable price tag.

However, there are some that are just bafflingly expensive, and the player can't find rhyme or reason as to why they would cost so much. These vehicles, sometimes outside of the novelty factor of owning them, don't offer much in GTA Online.

For beginners in GTA Online, saving money and only spending on essentials is key to progression in the game, and the vehicles on this list won't help their cause. These vehicles might appear to be especially useful but actually turn out to be a massive disappointment once bought.

Top 5 pointless vehicles in GTA Online

#5 - Mogul

The Mogul is a decent plane and one that should ideally have been tweaked to fit more weaponry and different kinds of firepower. However, the Mogul's only turret has the distinguishing quality of being able to spin a complete 360, but the rounds aren't explosive.

Due to this, the player won't be doing much damage to enemies and will, in turn, be open to all sorts of gunfire and missiles from more agile vehicles like the Buzzard and Oppressor MKII.

Advertisement

#4 - RCV

The RCV, in theory, looks like it could come into use in many situations in GTA Online, especially with regards to resistance against gunfire and missiles. However, the RCV can't exactly hold its own against some of the most aggressive vehicles in the session, like the Oppressor MKII or the Buzzard.

The RCV is priced enormously high, and players can get alternatives like the MOC or the Terrorbyte in the same ballpark figure of the RCV, along with more value for their money.

#3 - Chernobog

Advertisement

Much like the RCV, the Chernobog should be one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online, given just how menacing it looks. Arguably, the Chernobog's lock-on systems are actually quite competent, being able to lock on to extremely far enemies in the distance.

Yet, it is simply outclassed by many other vehicles in GTA Online, which seems to be a recurring theme in the game as many vehicles often fall prey to issues of power creep.

While once the Chernobog reigned supreme as one of the most menacing vehicles in the game, it has now been sidelined due to the presence of newer, more powerful vehicles.

#2 - HYV Dump

This requires very little explanation as to why players are better off without buying the HYV Dump, as it serves very little purpose in GTA Online. Vehicles such as the Dump boil down to simply being a novelty purchase and one that is massively useless.

The biggest disappointment when it comes to the Dump is the fact that players can't even use its only distinguishing feature: the dumping mechanism. For all intents and purposes, the HYV Dump is but a joke vehicle that players can buy just to flex how ludicrous one can be with their money in GTA Online.

#1 - Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

The Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is representative of novelty purchases in GTA Online that serve little to no purpose. A $10 million jet with gold being its only distinguishing factor shouldn't be on the player's bucket list unless they really want to be reckless with their money.

Outside of the plane being gold, there are no unique qualities to the jet, and apart from the Yacht (which now have missions), the Luxor Deluxe is the most pointless purchase in GTA Online.