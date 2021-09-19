Top 5 easiest GTA Online solo missions to farm money in September 2021

There are over 100 missions in GTA Online, and sometimes it can get confusing as to which ones are the best ones to do. Each mission in GTA Online has a different payout, and they are mostly based on how difficult the task is.

In GTA Online, challenging missions usually require up to four players to complete, while easier assignments can be done solo. If players don't want to rely on anyone to make money, here is a list of the top 5 easiest solo missions in GTA Online.

Top 5 easy solo missions in GTA Online to make money

5) Out of Court Settlement

Out of Court Settlement is a mission assigned to the player by Martin Madrazo. The task is for up to two players but can easily be done solo. For this mission, players need to find the District Attorney and take him out before he prosecutes Madrazo.

The player needs to locate the DA and take him down. Once that is done, players need to take the evidence and return it to Madrazo for the reward money.

4) Crystal Clear Out

Crystal Clear Out is a mission assigned to the player by Trevor Phillips. The assignment can be done with up to four players, but it can be completed solo with ease. For this mission, players need to steal coke from the coke factory and deliver it to Trevor's trailer.

While stealing the coke, players are met with 15 men and two boats full of enemies. Players need to take the enemies out before delivering the coke to Trevor to complete the job.

3) A Titan of a Job

A Titan of a job is a mission assigned to players by Lester Crest. For this mission, players need to steal the Titan and deliver it to Sandy Shores airfield. Players need to go to LSIA to steal the Titan. To do that, players must defeat any enemy at LSIA and safely drop the plane at Sandy Shores airfield.

2) San Andreas Seoul

San Andreas Seoul is a mission given to the players by Lamar Davis. The task can be done with up to 4 players. For this mission, players need to steal a tanker, lose the cops and then deliver it to the depot. When players steal the Tanker, they get chased by the cops, and losing them is the most challenging part of this mission.

1) High priority case

High priority case for this mission is assigned to the player by Lester Crest. Players need to stop the exchange that is taking place at the Mile High Club construction site downtown. Players need to interrupt the transition and steal the briefcase.

Once players have the briefcase, they need to deliver it to Lester's warehouse in GTA Online.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar