GTA 5 story mode is a lot of fun to complete. Playing as three different protagonists has been an amazing experience for the entire community.

Getting to switch characters to play a different narrative and live another life has been one of the most fun things to do in the game.

Even switching characters gives players an interesting cut-scene which makes the game even more fun.

But almost everyone will agree that one of the most fun parts of playing GTA 5 offline is the fact that players can use cheats in the game to do many bizarre and cool things.

Here is a list of the top 5 most enjoyable GTA 5 cheats

#5 Drunk mode

This cheat gets the player drunk instantly, causing the character to be unable to walk in a straight line or drive properly. The character will lose his motor skills and will not be able to aim properly either. This makes the game really fun because of how players can do all their favorite things in GTA 5, but while drunk.

#4 Explosive melee attacks

This cheat makes the players' melee attacks work like an explosive bomb. This lets players run around the map, punching things to make them explode. Players can punch NPCs or even vehicles to make them explode immediately.

#3 Super jump

This cheat allows players to jump several times higher than they usually can in-game. This can help players get around difficult terrain and navigate through the map more easily. This takes out the realistic physics of the game and makes the game more fun because players can now jump up to climb buildings.

#2 All weapons

This cheat will give players all the weapons available in the game. GTA is loved by players because of the violence it lets them cause without any real consequences. Having an entire arsenal of weapons lets players unleash havoc onto Los Santos and the rest of GTA 5.

#1 Invincibility

A cheat that needs no introduction, this makes the player invincible for the next 5 minutes. During this time, players cannot be killed. This mode is fun if players are trying to fight off 5 star cops for long periods of time.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod