Top 5 most entertaining GTA San Andreas cheats

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular games in the franchise, even more popular than the technologically superior GTA 5 or the much-raved about the online component of it.

As players probably know, cheat codes are a wonderful way to quickly level up in the game, but practicality is not their only purpose. Some GTA San Andreas' cheats are extremely funny and make for an interesting gameplay session.

This article talks about 5 of the most entertaining GTA San Andreas cheats.

Top 5 most hilarious GTA San Andreas cheats

5) Beach Party Mode

Activating the Beach Party Mode in GTA San Andreas makes all the NPCs in the game act as if the entire state of San Andreas is a beach. Even CJ sports shorts, discarding every other piece of clothing as though it's too hot to dress appropriately.

What's more, NPCs are even seen sunbathing on the road, donning little more than disposable towels and what one wears to the beach.

4) Elvis Models for People

Plugging this cheat code in will turn every NPC in GTA San Andreas into an Elvis Presley fanatic. Everyone on the street will be dressed in an Elvis Presley dress and behave as if the state of San Andreas hadn't had enough of him( Elvis Presley fans are everywhere in GTA San Andreas).

While this cheat is not very practical, it's one of the funniest in the game. It's as if the whole Elvis Presley thing is a running joke between Rockstar and GTA San Andreas's fans.

3) Super Punch

Another incredibly amusing cheat code that practically turns CJ into The Hulk. When this cheat is activated, players can punch whoever they want to dunk on in the game and they will be sent flying across the street.

This code is a fan-favourite because while GTA San Andreas features a number of entertaining things for players to engage in, torturing NPCs is still one of the most popular activities in GTA San Andreas.

2) Funhouse Mode

Like the Beach Party Mode, the Funhouse Mode makes sure every NPC in GTA San Andreas is big on fast food mascot costumes and is sporting the funkiest outfit out there. The cheat also strips Carl down to a white underwear with elaborate pink hearts on it.

He's also given an incredibly hilarious fake nose and moustache. The Funhouse Mode, as the name might imply, is by far the most hilarious cheat code in GTA San Andreas and one that players shouldn't miss out on.

1) Ninja Theme

Another incredibly entertaining cheat code that turns all the NPCs featured in GTA San Andreas into Ninjas. While CJ's attire doesn't see a whole lot of change, all the NPCs in the game spawn sporting black outfits and scary looking swords. They set quite the vibe.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi