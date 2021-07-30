5 things you might not have known about GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is a far more complicated game than some people give it credit for.

It's a massive title for an old PS2 game. As a result, there are plenty of things some GTA San Andreas fans might not even know about it. These can be minor features or interesting facts that are easy to overlook. Either way, the game has a lot of hidden details that many players aren't aware of.

Hardcore GTA San Andreas fans will be aware of these topics. Some of them range from easily missable features to details in the game's code. The average player would have no reason to know about these topics, but it's still a fascinating discussion, nonetheless.

Five unknow aspects about GTA San Andreas

5) Grove Street Families members can take pictures for CJ

There's an interesting interaction that CJ can perform with any pedestrian from the Grove Street Families. If the protagonist has a camera, he can give it to the GSF member, and he will take a photo of CJ when the player presses the appropriate button.

These photos are at a slight angle, and they are saved to the player's computer if they're playing on PC. CJ can move about, and the camera will follow him. GTA San Andreas doesn't go out of its way to tell players about this feature, either.

4) Big Smoke's car has a different color in gameplay due to an error

The error in the code, and what Big Smoke's car is supposed to look like (Image via Real KeV3n)

Fans of GTA San Andreas are probably aware of what Big Smoke's Glendale looks like in-game. However, it's a different color in cutscenes, and it's not due to Rockstar Games doing it on purpose.

Some characters have different models for cutscenes and gameplay, but Big Smoke's Glendale goes from a grayish color to a more vibrant blue because of a tiny mistake.

That mistake can be seen above. The highlight period is supposed to be a comma, as evident in all other options on the list. It's an easy mistake to see, especially since the Glendale's color difference isn't too different between what's seen in cutscenes and in gameplay.

3) The Vortex can fly

GTA San Andreas's Vortex is a strange vehicle. It can drive on land just fine, and it has the ability to float above water like all boats. Yet, it can also fly. It's like the Swiss army knife of vehicles in GTA San Andreas, and there is a reason for its uniqueness.

The Vortex is coded as an aircraft in GTA San Andreas. It's modified to be more familiar to players, but it still possesses the ability to fly. This is most noticeable when users glide off Mount Chiliad, like in the video above.

2) CJ can order a flight between the three major cities

An example of the ticket screen (Image via MDTA Games)

Speaking of CJ flying, many players are unaware that he can pay for flights in GTA San Andreas. To do this, players need to go to one of the major airports, and they will see a yellow arrow near one of the regular entrances.

From there, gamers will see a screen similar to the photo above. It gives them an approximate departure time, along with the option to choose which destination they wish to go to.

GTA San Andreas players can skip the cutscene to get there instantly. However, if they allow the plane to take off, they will be allowed to jump out of the aircraft at any time.

1) Drive-By is the only time Big Smoke shoots at Ballas

Usually, Big Smoke makes an excuse to never attack Ballas in every mission he appears in, except for Drive-By. He barely plays a role in the mission, which has led some GTA San Andreas fans to speculate if he was always meant to be in the mission in the first place.

However, that's just speculation. The really noteworthy thing about this mission is that Big Smoke actually shoots at Ballas. He shows up and helps the GSF in an almost uncharacteristic way.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer