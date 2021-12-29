Top 5 most entertaining missions in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition 

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is not short of entertaining and memorable jobs. With almost 100 missions in the game, including hidden packages and other tasks, players are always busy having fun.

Some of the missions in the game are entertaining because of their movie-like cutscenes. Others are more fun because the missions are so unique and challenging.

This article will include five of the most entertaining missions in the newly remastered GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is full of memorable missions and storylines

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition also had some of the best cutscenes and quotes out of all the GTA games in the franchise. Below are some of the best missions in the game.

Note: This list is in no particular order and is based on the views of the writer.

1) Keep Your Friends Close

This mission is so entertaining because it is such a huge part of the story in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. This is the mission where Lance Vance betrays Tommy and sides with the Italian mob.

Like a scene from a Hollywood movie, Tommy stands up to his enemies and defends his mansion. GTA fans were shocked that Lance could turn on Tommy like this in the game, so it was very satisfying to kill him.

2) The Job

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has again made a mission that feels like a brilliant movie. This time it is a bank robbery epic with some unforgettable lines.

"Haven't you ever seen a movie? We walk into the bank, we wave the gun around, and leave very rich men." - Tommy Vercetti

The team that Tommy puts together for this fun heist provides players with a lot of entertainment on this mission. The bank robbery is very exciting too. After setting off the alarm, the gang must escape all the cops in one piece. But not all the characters make it out alive.

3) Cop Land

The mission involves Tommy and Lance disguising themselves as police officers to burn down a business at the mall. It's an exciting mission because first, the characters must somehow trap a policeman in a garage and steal his uniform.

As if that was not entertaining enough, Tommy and Lance still get to blow up a store in the mall and then escape. All while dressed as officers of the law.

4) Bombs Away

Players remember this mission mostly because of the opening cutscene. Tommy had no idea that he had been hypnotized or drugged by Aunty Poulet, the voodoo priestess. He enters this mission thinking he is in the wrong place, which is funny to the players.

Blowing up a fleet of drug smuggling boats is the reason for this mission. However, it is not clear if Tommy knows what he is doing the entire mission.

5) Demolition Man

While this is considered one of the hardest missions in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, it is also quite entertaining. Despite some players becoming annoyed at how difficult it could be to fly the RC Goblin, it's much more fun once they get the hang of it.

Being chased by dozens of identical builders with hammers and getting to chop them all up with rotor blades is a challenge on its own.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar