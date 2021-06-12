Top 5 fastest bikes players can buy in GTA Online in 2021

v

GTA Online features a number of great motorcycles, each more classy than the other.

It's a shame that all the hype surrounding cars within the community tends to undermine the sense of danger and adventure that comes with a motorcycle. Sure, cars are more practical, but GTA Online wasn't made for riding safely.

If players are looking for some great GTA Online vehicles that promise the kind of adrenaline-infused fun motorcycles are known for, they will be hard-pressed to find any bikes better than the ones on this list.

5 fastest vehicles in GTA Online

#5 - Shitzu Hakuchou

The Shitzu Hakuchou is one of those GTA Online vehicles that not only performs exceptionally well but also kills it in the looks department. Married to incredible looks and unbelievably smooth performances, the Hakuchou makes for a great ride in GTA Online.

Equipped with a steady wheelbase and a powerful engine, the Hakuchou doesn't give players a lot to groan about. Its quick acceleration, nimble handling, and fierce speed, recorded at 134.00 mph (215.65 km/hr), always make a great case for themselves.

#4 - The Pegassi Bati 801

Inspired by Ducati 845 and Ducati 1098, the Pegassi Bati 801 is another great GTA Online motorcycle that deserves all the hype in the world.

The 801 comes equipped with great features, smooth handling, quick acceleration, and great traction. Recorded at a top speed of 135.00 mph, it's one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online.

#3 - Nagasaki BF400

If the player is looking for a vehicle that not only performs like a futuristic beast but also looks like one, they need to look no further. The BF400, the vehicle that needs no introduction in GTA Online, boasts impeccable looks and unparalleled performance.

Recorded at a top speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h), it makes for a lightning-fast ride. The only drawback to the BF400 is its average handling. In the hands of a skilled player; however, that wouldn't be too big of a deal as the bike, all in all, performs really well.

#2 - Pegassi Oppressor

Before the Oppressor MK II, for better or worse, changed the dynamic of the multiplayer game; its predecessor, the fairly modest but incredibly fast Oppressor, used to be the much-deserved talk of the town.

Recorded at a top speed of 140 mph, the Oppressor is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, second only to the Western Deathbike. It features deadly acceleration, butter-smooth handling, and great traction.

#1 - The Western Deathbike

The Apocalypse Deathbike was added to the game as part of the 1.46 Arena War Update on December 11th, 2018, and has since been the most popular motorcycle in GTA Online.

Recorded at a top speed of 150 mph (241.40 km/h), the Deathbike is perhaps the fastest land beast in GTA Online.

As if that wasn't enough, the vehicle comes equipped with a special feature called the "Jump Mode" which, when activated, sends the bike flying through the air with a powerful lurch.

The Deathbike is ultimately the fastest wrecker in GTA Online if there ever was one.

Edited by suwaidfazal