Top 5 fastest vehicles players can buy in GTA Online in 2021

Crime may be the defining theme of GTA Online, but high-end vehicles have always been an important part of the multiplayer game. After all, the franchise literally has the word "Auto" in it.

From futuristic flying bikes and weaponized trucks to armored cars, GTA Online features a diverse assortment of vehicles. Indeed, if it weren't for all the mind-blowing vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to the virtual world, GTA Online would have had a hard time becoming such a global phenomenon.

This article talks about 5 of the fastest vehicles players can buy in GTA Online in 2021.

Fastest vehicles in GTA Online in 2021

5) The Ocelot Pariah

Based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast and the Aston Martin V12 Zagato, the Ocelot Pariah is not only one of the fastest cars in GTA Online but also the most incredible in terms of handling and overall performance.

Recorded at a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h), the Pariah makes a great case for itself. The vehicle can also be upgraded to boast better speed and acceleration.

The Pariah can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,420,000.

4) Bravado Banshee 900R

A great many GTA Online vehicles boast extraordinary features but none quite beat the Banshee 900R when it comes to looks. Easy on the eye and a perfect mix of funky and classic, the Banshee makes for quite an appearance.

As for speed it records at an impressive 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h), with not a lot of room for criticism. Definitely one of the best GTA Online vehicles players can get in 2021.

It costs $565,000 and can be purchased from Benny's Original Motor Works.

3) The Pfister 811

Another classic beast of a car whose looks alone are worth every penny. Its lustrous frame and sturdy body are the physical embodiment of class and luxury in GTA Online.

As if that wasn't enough, the Pfister is also one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, recorded at a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h). Its quick acceleration and butter-smooth handling speak for themselves. Indeed, there aren't a lot of cars in GTA Online that can challenge this.

2) Principe Deveste Eight

The Deveste Eight is the epitome of grace and luxury in GTA Online. Recorded at a top speed of 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h), it leaves many competitors in the dust, without much effort.

Although the Deveste Eight features nimble handling, its acceleration is rather average; neither disappointing, nor mind-blowing.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

1) Grotti Itali RSX

Making it to the top is the fabled Itali RSX, the absolute king of all lightning-fast vehicles in GTA Online. Not only does the Itali RXS look like an unparalleled wrecker, it also performs like one. Its real-life inspiration comes from the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which explains its eye-popping looks and stunning features.

The RSX records a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h). Easily one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online.