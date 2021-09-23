Top 5 most fun GTA Vice City missions

Despite having been released about two decades ago, GTA Vice City is one of the most famous Grand Theft Auto games of all time.

Though admittedly far from perfect in the graphics department, GTA Vice City was a dream come true for gamers back in 2003. Not only did the open-world design keep players from coming to a standstill and running out of things to do, but the vast assortment of vehicles, the incredible cast, and the exciting, action-packed missions ensured an excellent gaming experience.

Five most fun missions from GTA Vice City that fans loved

5) Loose Ends

Loose Ends has been in the news before as one of the most challenging missions in GTA Vice City. But unlike most missions that give players a tough time, Loose Ends was very engaging and kept the player hooked from the start to the very end.

The mission's objective was to clear out an ice cream factory's grounds as soon as possible without bowing before the rival party. Admittedly, it was no cakewalk, but perhaps that's what makes this mission so incredibly fun.

4) Bombs Away

Admittedly, trying to handle a tiny and frustratingly wacky vehicle is no one's idea of fun, but if there's one thing GTA Vice City fans love more than the sprawling virtual world, it's a challenge, and Bombs Away did one heck of a job of keeping players in anticipation throughout the mission.

Bombs Away is anything but a walk in the park. Back when GTA Vice City was still hot in the market, the tech behind the game wasn't as advanced as it is today, which ended up taking a toll on the vehicular aspect of the game.

3) Death Row

Another great GTA Vice City mission that kept players hooked throughout the job.

In the mission, Tommy Vercetti, the lead character, needs to prove his loyalty to Lance, even if that means facing death head-on. The job features a number of challenging tasks. Players are required to speed through the bustling streets of Vice City while keeping a check on Lance's health meter. All in all, one of the most fun and challenging missions in GTA Vice City.

2) Demolition Man

Admittedly, Demolition Man is one of the most difficult missions in GTA Vice City and the entire series. Perhaps that is exactly what makes completing it such a joy after a fair share of re-plays.

The mission's objective is to plant four bombs in four different locations on a construction site, and that's not even the difficult part. The real challenge is to keep the angry builders at bay, who keep showering the player with all kinds of deadly tools.

1) Keep Your Friends Close

Keep Your Friends Close is the last mission featured in one of the most iconic games of all time and is incredibly memorable. Not only do players get to take Forelli down, the guy who made Vercetti's life a living hell, but they also end up learning who's been stabbing them in the back all along.

In a world as chaotic as Grand Theft Auto, there's always the risk of being betrayed by one of your closest mates.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen