Top 5 game modes to make money quickly in GTA 5 Online

GTA Online is an open-world sandbox game that offers endless opportunities to its players. The game seemingly tries to be everything at once with its multiple game modes.

The diverse range of Adversary Modes available in the game makes for a unique experience in every session. These are a great way of dealing with boredom in GTA Online. Players often forget that they also offer a reasonable means of earning money and RP in the game.

Businesses are the primary methods of making money in GTA Online. However, repetitive grinding can become boring quite quickly. This article presents an alternate approach to earning money through the various game modes.

Disclaimer: This listicle is in no particular order.

GTA Online: 5 best game modes for earning money in the game

1) Tag Team

Tag Team is a simple team versus team game mode that takes place inside the arena. It can get chaotic quite easily, even though one player from each team takes part in a single round.

Players get to use their customized Arena War vehicles for this game mode. As far as vehicular deathmatches go, Tag Team is simply one of the best.

2) Air Quota

Air Quota is a highly innovative game mode involving aerial deathmatches. The catch is that players who complete a kill quota are switched to a different aircraft. Not only does this bring out the flying skills in players, but it also balances the game.

The game takes place between two to four teams, involving two to sixteen players. The list of vehicles includes fighter jets, turboprop fighters, attack helicopters, and even a jetpack.

3) On the GOH

On the GOH is a landrace in GTA Online available exclusively to Enhanced Edition players. Up to 30 players can race it out on a four miles track around the Banham Canyon.

If players are confident of their abilities, they can bet on themselves to earn more money. If the others also bet on the player, the resultant profit from winning is even greater.

4) Occupy

Occupy is a team-based game mode where players have to occupy more territories to win. Players start the round on an Oppressor motorcycle and will do the same on each respawn.

It is a fast-paced and chaotic game mode that is easily one of the most engaging ones. GTA Online players can play this repeatedly to get a decent amount of profits.

5) Slasher

Slasher is a one against many game mode where one Slasher must find and kill seven Hunted. The game takes place inside buildings in complete darkness. The Slasher is given a shotgun, while the Hunted only have Flashlights to defend themselves.

It is a classic tribute to Manhunt, Rockstar's own stealth-based survival-horror game series. Apart from being pretty addictive, it is also relatively high-paying.

