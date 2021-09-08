Top 5 GTA 5 graphics enhancement mods to try in September 2021

GTA 5 was one of the most visually stunning games when it was released back in 2013. Players were surprised to see such detailed particle and water effects in the game.

Although it is eight years old now, lots of its graphical aspects still hold up. GTA 5 sets the bar for a title being visually appealing and for having realistic graphics.

Today's generation sees graphics as are much more polished and detailed than they were eight years ago. Although GTA 5 was released as a visually realistic game, the visuals aren't as good as the newer triple-A titles.

However, the modding community has made many GTA 5 mods that enhance the game's graphics, and with so many choices, it can get confusing.

Five most helpful mods for enhancing graphics of GTA 5

5) 2k Water Mod

This GTA 5 mod changes how the water looks in the game. It makes clear water, like pools, dams, and small ponds, look realistically textured with clean reflections of objects near the water.

The mod changes how sewer water looks and makes it dirty. It also adds a beautiful texture to the shallow parts of oceans and improves the detail of marine life.

Water in GTA 5 is one of the most overlooked areas of the game, and to see a mod that focuses on making it look every bit as realistic as possible is pretty awesome.

4) Natural Vision Evolved Mod

This mod introduces ray tracing into GTA 5. It changes how light interacts with objects and makes the reflections hyper-realistic. This mod also introduces cutting-edge features to GTA 5, such as screen-space ray tracing and global illumination.

It also improves screen space reflections. Each reflection is accurately projected, and the effect varies accurately from surface to surface. All in all, this mod makes the game very realistic in terms of how light works in the game.

3) GTA Realism

GTA Realism is one of the most complex mods for the game, changing up a lot of the graphics and features in the game. Players get to experience more NPCs, higher detailed textures, combat tweaks, and much more.

This mod also changes how objects react to collisions and gives them a proper ragdoll effect when they fall. Almost every object's texture has been improved, and ray tracing of light has been implemented.

2) Visual V

Visual V is one of the most popular graphics mods for GTA 5. It mainly works on weather effects and interiors of properties. There is an improved color correction and rendering, so the game feels much smoother to play.

The mod also features more effects such as advanced motion blue, dynamic shadows, corrected moon movement, and rewritten weather scripts. Realistic lighting and cloud movements can be added to the game with this mod.

1) GTA Redux

GTA Redux is one of the best mods for visual enhancements for GTA 5. It tweaks almost every aspect of the game graphically and makes players feel like they are playing a different game altogether.

Simulated global illumination, perfect shadow cascades, new motion blur, depth of field effects, and many more changes are only scraping the surface with what is possible with this mod. It also adds color correction and postfx for each weather separately.

Ray tracing, advanced ragdoll effects, and improved physicals are all introduced in this mod.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer